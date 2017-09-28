The Islanders said Thursday they have “submitted a comprehensive proposal to create a world-class sports and entertainment destination at Belmont Park.”

The deadline to answer the state’s request for proposals is 2 p.m.

The Islanders’ group is labeled New York Arena Partners, LLC. It includes Sterling Project Development, which is controlled by the Wilpon family, the Mets owners, and Oak View Group, an arena development company backed by Madison Square Garden.

In a statement, the Islanders said of their proposal, “We look forward to discussing with the Empire State Development Corporation.”

Sources say NYCFC, a professional soccer team that plays most home games at Yankee Stadium, and Blumenfeld Development Group also are expected to submit proposals to develop the land around Belmont Racetrack.

The Islanders, who are about to enter their third season playing home games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, are engaged in negotiations over modifying their 25-year license agreement. Oak View Group is advising the Islanders on those talks.

The Belmont RFP calls for plans that include retail, entertainment, sports and hospitality options on the 43-acre vacant land surrounding the horse track. ESD has given no timeline for its decision; it will likely be months before one comes.

Last year, ESD scrapped proposals to develop at Belmont following a long-delayed four-year process.

Among those proposals was a 25,000-seat soccer stadium for the New York Cosmos. They now play their home games at Brooklyn’s MCU Park. Related, which is partnering with NYCFC on their bid, was one of the bidders then. So was Blumenfeld.