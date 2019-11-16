PHILADELPHIA — Thomas Greiss deflected the inquiry like he has so many shots since the start of last season.

“I’m in a contract year?” the Islanders goalie playfully asked.

Yes, and a timely one for the 33-year-old, German-born Greiss, in the final season of a three-year, $10 million deal.

Greiss entered his expected ninth start of the season on Saturday night against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center atop the NHL with both a 1.88 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage. He has won his last six starts and is 7-1-0 overall.

The consistent numbers he’s posted in a strict rotation with Semyon Varlamov over the first 18 games suggest Greiss is one of the top goalies in the NHL.

“It’s early in the season,” Greiss said. “Those numbers can go up or down real quick at this point. So, you can’t put too much weight into that. I think I’ve been playing well and Varly has been playing great hockey, too. As a team, we’re playing good hockey and the most important thing is the success of our team. Everybody is chipping in.”

Still, Greiss figures to be able to truly cash in for the first time in his career.

This three-year contract represents the longest of his career, save for his entry-level deal after the Sharks selected him in the third round in 2004. And the $3.3 million average annual value of this deal is the highest of his career.

But Varlamov (6-2-1, 2.56 GAA, .917 save percentage) signed a four-year, $20 million deal as an unrestricted free agent after eight seasons with the Avalanche so that $5 million AAV may well factor into Greiss’ next negotiations.

Again, Greiss deflected the topic well.

“Obviously you’re aware of it but there’s not much worry about it,” Greiss said. “I just focus on the day’s game, game by game. Do your best. That’s all you can control anyway.

“It is what it is,” Greiss added. “Contract year or not, you’re working and you want to do your best so you can have success as a team.”

It’s the same attitude the laid-back Greiss had last season as he worked in a goalie tandem with Robin Lehner. Greiss went 23-14-2 with a 2.28 GAA and a .927 save percentage in the Islanders’ first season under coach Barry Trotz and his staff that includes director of goaltending Mitch Korn and goalie coach Piero Greco.

Those statistics were very similar to Lehner’s 25-13-5 with a 2.13 GAA and a .930 save percentage as Lehner was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie. And it was a vast improvement over Greiss’ 2017-18 season, when he went 13-8-2 with a 3.82 GAA and an .892 save percentage behind a porous Islanders’ defense in coach Doug Weight’s last season.

Greiss and Lehner shared the Jennings Trophy last season as the Islanders allowed the fewest goals in the NHL.

“I think both our goalies are as good as anybody in the NHL,” Trotz said. “But that goes hand in hand with our team play. We’ve had three goalies come through and their numbers are relatively the same and they’re all good goalies.”

Trotz said he always thought Greiss was a “very athletic goalie” but was unsure how to evaluate him before working with him.

“I would put Thomas in the same group I would our defense,” Trotz said of when he took over. “I thought our forwards were really good, our defense needed a lot of work and the goaltending I didn’t think was that strong.”

Greiss’ next contract should reflect otherwise.