It wasn’t a win, but Thomas Greiss redeemed himself a bit on Monday from being pulled in the second period of Friday’s season-opening loss in Columbus.

Greiss made 33 saves in the 3-2 shootout matinee loss to the Blues and had a couple huge stops in the third period to keep the Isles within two before they rallied to tie late. His diving stop on Vladimir Sobotka was a highlight, as was a save on a Blues two-on-none breakaway in overtime.

“He played great today,” Doug Weight said. “He’s a battler and he showed that after us getting down. He was a big part of us being able to scratch and claw a point out of this one.”

Weight said he wanted to go back to Greiss, who allowed five goals on 26 shots through 31:10 before getting the hook on Friday, partially to give Greiss a chance to erase Friday and partially to allow Jaroslav Halak, who played 1 ½ games on consecutive nights, a little more rest before the Islanders hit the road.

Thompson family affair

Bridgeport coach Brent Thompson made it out to Pittsburgh last Wednesday to see his oldest son, Tage, make his NHL debut for the Blues. The Thompsons — Brent, Kim and Tage’s younger brother Tyce — were among a sizable contigent on hand Monday in Barclays Center for Tage Thompson’s Brooklyn debut.

The 19-year-old Thompson is still searching for his first point but his Blues are now 3-0-0 after Monday’s win. Thompson played 10:34 on Monday and bounced around Mike Yeo’s forward combinations a bit.

His Dad’s team in Bridgeport lost its AHL season opener on Saturday, 2-1, in Binghamton. Scott Eansor had the lone goal for the Sound Tigers.