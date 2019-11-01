Barry Trotz may not be prone to announcing his starting goalie in advance but there’s been little guesswork so far this season with the Islanders.

Thomas Greiss started Friday night against the Lightning at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum and if Trotz sticks to his strict goalie rotation, which he indicated he would, Semyon Varlamov will start Saturday night at Buffalo.

Greiss and Varlamov have yet to start consecutive games.

“Sure,” Greiss said when asked whether there was some comfort in a constant rotation. “Even if it wouldn’t be like this, you practice hard and when you get the start, you give your best. I don’t overthink things. It can always change quick. We’re both working hard.”

Varlamov made 28 saves in a 5-3 win over the Flyers at the Coliseum on Sunday night, his fourth straight victory.

“I did talk to them at the start that we were probably going to just play the first part of the year and let everybody stay in tune and not overload anybody,” Trotz said. “It’s created a real good environment. They know there’s certainty they’re going to be in. Both want to be No. 1s and get more time.”

Good to Beau

Anthony Beauvillier was in the lineup in his usual spot on Brock Nelson’s left wing along with Derick Brassard after missing Thursday’s practice because of illness. He certainly recovered quicker than forward Leo Komarov, who missed his fifth game because of illness.

“You hope so,” Beauvillier said when asked if he expected to recover this quickly. “You don’t want to miss games or anything. Thank god I recovered that quick. It wasn’t a fun day yesterday.”

Isles files

Rookie defenseman Noah Dobson participated in the morning skate after missing two practices because of illness. He and forward Otto Koivula, recalled from the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport on Wednesday, were the healthy scratches…Trotz said Komarov will not travel to Buffalo.