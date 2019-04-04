SUNRISE, Fla. — Defenseman Thomas Hickey was in the Islanders’ lineup Thursday night against the Panthers at BB&T Center after being a healthy scratch the previous six games.

But Hickey’s return to the lineup could be short-lived. He has yet to regain his status as a regular after missing 29 games with a head injury from Dec. 18-Feb. 23.

Coach Barry Trotz opted to sit Johnny Boychuk, most likely to give him a rest before the NHL playoffs open on Wednesday, and paired Hickey with Nick Leddy.

Hickey has been a regular for the Islanders since the former fourth overall pick in 2007 was claimed off waivers from the Kings on Jan. 15, 2013. He entered Thursday’s game with four assists in 39 games, by far his fewest with the Islanders.

“It probably is a little frustrating sometimes,” Trotz said. “Every defenseman brings a little bit of a different element. Thomas, there’s some duplication in terms of style and roles. He’s in a group of guys that have similar roles, and some guys are a little bit ahead of him right now.”

Trotz, who has led a team into the playoffs for the 12th time in his 20 seasons as an NHL coach, wants to establish his top six defensemen once the postseason begins. But he added that he’ll be quicker to make lineup changes in the playoffs.

“It’s a race to four wins,” Trotz said. “You’re not going to wait for someone to get their game back. In the regular season, you can go with guys for longer stretches to allow them to get their game back together.”

Isles files

Center Valtteri Filppula (left elbow) participated in a sparse optional morning skate . . . Forward Ross Johnston and defensemen Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg remained healthy scratches.