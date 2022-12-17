Kyle Palmieri, Anthony Beauvillier return to Islanders' lineup

TEMPE, Ariz. — As expected, right wings Kyle Palmieri and Anthony Beauvillier returned to the Islanders’ lineup against the Coyotes on Friday night at Mullett Arena.

Palmieri, activated off injured reserve on Thursday, missed 10 games with an upper-body issue. Beauvillier missed two games with a lower-body injury.

“They’re everyday players who have had contributions and have been high contributors since Day 1,” coach Lane Lambert said. “Certainly we missed them when they were out.”

Palmieri, hurt in a mid-ice collision with Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly on Nov. 21, had six goals and three assists in his first 20 games. He had one point, a goal, in six games before getting hurt.

Beauvillier, who went hard into the backboards against the Devils on Dec. 9, had five goals and six assists in his first 27 games. He had one point, an assist, in the five games before getting hurt.

“The hope is it doesn’t take them any time whatsoever,” Lambert said when asked about Palmieri and Beauvillier getting back to their full game. “That’s part of what the preparation is.”

Going with 6 defensemen

The Islanders took the unusual step of traveling out west with the minimum six defensemen as Adam Pelech (suspected head injury) remains in New York and was placed on injured reserve on Thursday.

It only would be an issue if a defenseman was injured against the Coyotes and the Islanders needed to transport somebody to Las Vegas for Saturday night’s game against the Golden Knights.

“Well, you only use six in a game,” Lambert said. “So, up until this point, we’re fine.”

Lambert added there was no update on Pelech’s recovery.

Isles files

Fs Ross Johnston, Hudson Fasching and Simon Holmstrom were the healthy scratches. Holmstrom, selected 23rd overall in 2019, has one assist in his first 10 NHL games.