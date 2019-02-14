TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Evening
37° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Barry Trotz makes change to Islanders' second line

Tom Kuhnhackl took rookie Michael Dal Colle's spot on Mathew Barzal's left wing along with Josh Bailey after Trotz described the line as "disconnected" in Tuesday night's 3-1 loss at Buffalo.

Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders skates against the

Tom Kuhnhackl of the Islanders skates against the Canucks at Barclays Center on Nov. 13, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

COLUMBUS, Ohio — First, Barry Trotz spoke one-on-one to the players on the Islanders’ second line. Then, the coach altered that trio for Thursday night’s key Metropolitan Division matchup against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Tom Kuhnhackl took rookie Michael Dal Colle’s spot on Mathew Barzal’s left wing along with Josh Bailey after Trotz described the line as “disconnected” in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at Buffalo.

But it’s not likely Trotz – who made a point after Tuesday’s game and Thursday’s morning skate to insist he didn’t need to sit anybody – was targeting Dal Colle as the issue. Of course, as the Feb. 25 trade deadline approaches, any such move invites speculation.

“It’s not just one person on that line,” Trotz said. “That line just hasn’t been really detailed the way it can be. Sometimes, lines just go flat for a couple of games.”

The trio combined for three shots on Tuesday. Entering Thursday, Barzal had two goals and one assist in seven games since the All-Star break and bye week. Bailey had one goal and two assists.

“I don’t think there’s a disconnect but I think it’s good to just talk,” Bailey said. “I just felt it was an uncharacteristic game for us. You’re not happy about it but, at the same time, you don’t want to let things snowball.”

Isles files

Captain Anders Lee played in his 400th NHL regular-season game. “We’re all living out our dreams right now,” said Lee, who also extended his team-leading ironman streak to 175 games. “You can’t take anything for granted. To hit 400 is extremely special. The first couple of hundred are always the hardest, then you settle in. That 1,000-game mark is pretty special, one that not a lot of guys can achieve…” D Luca Sbisa and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez reports for spring training Sanchez won't use shoulder injury as excuse
The Nets' Joe Harris celebrates in overtime after Nets hit All-Star break at perfect time
Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen walks through Mets' future in Port St. Lucie may hinge on vote Tuesday
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom throws during a spring Lennon: deGrom fine going toe-to-toe with Mets
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during a spring training DeGrom wants to stay with Mets, still awaiting offer
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom, left, talks with teammate DeGrom's Cy Young plaque damaged en route to Florida