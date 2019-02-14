COLUMBUS, Ohio — First, Barry Trotz spoke one-on-one to the players on the Islanders’ second line. Then, the coach altered that trio for Thursday night’s key Metropolitan Division matchup against the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena.

Tom Kuhnhackl took rookie Michael Dal Colle’s spot on Mathew Barzal’s left wing along with Josh Bailey after Trotz described the line as “disconnected” in Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss at Buffalo.

But it’s not likely Trotz – who made a point after Tuesday’s game and Thursday’s morning skate to insist he didn’t need to sit anybody – was targeting Dal Colle as the issue. Of course, as the Feb. 25 trade deadline approaches, any such move invites speculation.

“It’s not just one person on that line,” Trotz said. “That line just hasn’t been really detailed the way it can be. Sometimes, lines just go flat for a couple of games.”

The trio combined for three shots on Tuesday. Entering Thursday, Barzal had two goals and one assist in seven games since the All-Star break and bye week. Bailey had one goal and two assists.

“I don’t think there’s a disconnect but I think it’s good to just talk,” Bailey said. “I just felt it was an uncharacteristic game for us. You’re not happy about it but, at the same time, you don’t want to let things snowball.”

Isles files

Captain Anders Lee played in his 400th NHL regular-season game. “We’re all living out our dreams right now,” said Lee, who also extended his team-leading ironman streak to 175 games. “You can’t take anything for granted. To hit 400 is extremely special. The first couple of hundred are always the hardest, then you settle in. That 1,000-game mark is pretty special, one that not a lot of guys can achieve…” D Luca Sbisa and LW Ross Johnston remained healthy scratches.