Islanders shut out Coyotes as Lehner saves 31

Brock Nelson finally clinched it for the Islanders with a video-reviewed wraparound goal at 16:46 of the third period to make coach Barry Trotz a winner in his 1,600th NHL game.

Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders defends the net during the second period against Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Uniondale, New York. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders kept pace in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-0 win over the Coyotes on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 13,917 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The first-place Capitals remain one point ahead of the Islanders after a 3-1 win over the visiting Flyers on Sunday afternoon. The Islanders (44-25-7) won, 4-2, at Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Robin Lehner made 31 saves for his fifth shutout, extending his career high. It marked the first time he has started on back-to-back days for the Islanders. His best stop came as he denied a shorthanded breakaway by ex-Islander Michael Grabner at 9:24 of the third period.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Coyotes (36-33-7), now in an 0-3-2 slide who scored just four goals on their now-concluded four-game road trip and were shut out for the seventh time.

Jordan Eberle gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:37 of the first period, knocking in the puck at the crease after Kuemper was unable to control Nick Leddy’s shot from the left with his glove.

The Islanders open a two-game road trip on Tuesday night at Columbus.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

