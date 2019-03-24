Islanders shut out Coyotes as Lehner saves 31

The Islanders kept pace in the Metropolitan Division with a 2-0 win over the Coyotes on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 13,917 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The first-place Capitals remain one point ahead of the Islanders after a 3-1 win over the visiting Flyers on Sunday afternoon. The Islanders (44-25-7) won, 4-2, at Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Brock Nelson finally clinched it for the Islanders with a video-reviewed wraparound goal at 16:46 of the third period to make coach Barry Trotz a winner in his 1,600th NHL game.

Robin Lehner made 31 saves for his fifth shutout, extending his career high. It marked the first time he has started on back-to-back days for the Islanders. His best stop came as he denied a shorthanded breakaway by ex-Islander Michael Grabner at 9:24 of the third period.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots for the Coyotes (36-33-7), now in an 0-3-2 slide who scored just four goals on their now-concluded four-game road trip and were shut out for the seventh time.

Jordan Eberle gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:37 of the first period, knocking in the puck at the crease after Kuemper was unable to control Nick Leddy’s shot from the left with his glove.

The Islanders open a two-game road trip on Tuesday night at Columbus.