Job No. 1 for Barry Trotz on Day No. 1 in the hub city bubble was getting his Islanders used to their new normal.

“It’s just getting used to your surroundings and the protocols and where you can walk to, the rink,” the coach said from Toronto on Monday after the Islanders had their first practice in their quarantined environment. “Really, it’s not much different than coming into a new city or a new arena or a new area and trying to figure out where you can go. And just follow protocols. The NHL has done an excellent job.”

The Islanders, who concluded two weeks of Training Camp 2.0 at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow on Saturday, traveled to Toronto on Sunday and all 30 players on the active roster practiced Monday on the Olympic-sized rink at the Ford Performance Centre. They face the Rangers in an exhibition game on Wednesday night and open their best-of-five qualifying series against the Panthers on Saturday, with all games at Scotiabank Arena.

The optimism the NHL has in being on the cusp of restarting a season in two hub cities that was paused on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic contrasted sharply on Monday with Major League Baseball. Fourteen members of the traveling party of the Miami Marlins have tested positive and the Yankees’ game at Philadelphia, where the Marlins played the Phillies on Sunday, and the Marlins’ home opener against the Orioles were both postponed.

“I think the closest comparison to us would be the NBA and their bubble situation,” Matt Martin said. “For the most part, I think things have gone pretty well for them. Their bubble situation is pretty strong. The MLB is a little bit of a different ballgame to what we’re doing. They’re going home. They’re traveling to other cities. Their exposure is a little different than us.

“I think the NHL and the NHL [Players’ Association] have done a great job of giving us a safe environment,” Martin added. “I think they’ve made our health and safety a priority.”

The NHL reported on Monday only two unnamed players tested positive during the two weeks of formal training camps for the 24 teams participating in the NHL’s return-to-play format. There were no positive tests in the week before the teams departed for the hub cities.

“I think everybody understands the risk with the virus,” Brock Nelson said. “You’re not only risking yourself but other people and family. So, you try to limit your contact with outside parties and the league did a pretty good job for us. As a team, back in New York, we were tested every day to kind of make sure we had control of everything.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The NHL’s hope now is with all 24 teams ensconced in hub city bubbles, the risk for future COVID-19 outbreaks will be controlled.

Trotz described the precise scheduling in the bubble for practices and bus departures and compared the experience to an Olympics or World Championships tournament.

“I’m about getting comfortable and getting acclimated,” Trotz said. “We’re here to work. We’re not here to have a vacation.”