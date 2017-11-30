TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders toy shopping spree

Members of the Islanders went on a toy shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us in Carle Place on Thursday ahead of the team's holiday visits to area children's hospitals.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders enjoys a cup of coffee as he and Grace Dooley browse the aisles of Toys "R" Us in Carle Place for presents during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered by the players to children in eight local hospitals on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Ryan Pulock of the New York Islanders and Paige Friesen fill their cart with presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered to children in eight local hospitals by the players on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

John Tavares, New York Islanders captain, and Aryne Fuller fill their cart with presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered to children in eight local hospitals by the players on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Calvin de Haan of the New York Islanders and Brittany DaSilva fill their cart with presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered by the players to children in eight local hospitals on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Casey Cizikas of the New York Islanders and wife Kristy Cizikas fill their cart with presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered to children in eight local hospitals by the players on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders and Grace Dooley browse the aisles for presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered by the players to children in eight local hospitals on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

John Tavares, New York Islanders captain, speaks with Newsday sportswriter Sal Cacciatore at Toys "R" US in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Gifts will be hand-delivered to children in eight local hospitals by the players on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Ryan Pulock of the New York Islanders and Paige Friesen fill their cart with presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered to children in eight local hospitals by the players on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

John Tavares, New York Islanders captain, and Aryne Fuller fill their cart with presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered to children in eight local hospitals by the players on Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: James Escher

Anders Lee of the New York Islanders and Grace Dooley fill their cart with presents at Toys "R" Us in Carle Place during the team's holiday shopping for children in hospitals on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. The gifts will be hand-delivered by the players to children in eight local hospitals on Monday, Dec. 18.

