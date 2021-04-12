Monday’s trade deadline passed without Lou Lamoriello making any further moves.

But the Islanders president and general manager declared himself "comfortable" with his two pre-deadline deals. Top-nine forwards Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac came from the Devils on Wednesday and depth defenseman Braydon Coburn was acquired from the Senators late Sunday.

"If there was something that would have made us better, we would have done it," Lamoriello said shortly after the 3 p.m. deadline. "We tried to pro-act and made some additions earlier."

The ex-Devils have already played three games for the Islanders, who next play on Thursday night in Boston and are tied with the Capitals for first place in the East Division. The 36-year-old Coburn was driving from Ottawa to New York and Lamoriello said he would have to quarantine. It might be "four or five days" before the 6-5, 224-pound, left-shooting Coburn is available.

The Capitals, who acquired Anthony Mantha from the Red Wings, the third-place Penguins, who traded for Jeff Carter from the Kings, and the fourth-place Bruins, who landed former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall from the Sabres, all also bolstered their forward depth.

All three Islanders’ acquisitions are impending unrestricted free agents. Lamoriello was targeting rentals because of the flat $81.5 million salary cap for next season but said on Monday that does not rule out trying to re-sign any, or all, of the three.

Either way, the Islanders did not mortgage their future for this year’s playoff push.

Lamoriello sent this year’s first-rounder, a conditional fourth-rounder in 2022 – which becomes a third-rounder if the Islanders reach the Stanley Cup Final – and minor-leaguers A.J. Greer and Mason Jobst to the Devils. The Senators received a seventh-round pick.

Lamoriello kept his top prospects and this year’s first-rounder figures to be late in the round.

"We’re quite happy with the big picture," Lamoriello said. "You try and maintain as many of your quality prospects as you can. I think we’re extremely fortunate if you look at the people we have between our NHL roster, our taxi squad and two or three, maybe four prospects in the minors we feel will play in the NHL."

Coburn was a member of the Cup champion Lightning last season and waived his no-trade clause to come to the Islanders. The Islanders already have a left-shooting depth defenseman in Thomas Hickey.

"We were trying to find the best defenseman that we could to play that support role," Lamoriello said. "He was the best. If the best was a right-hander and we could have made the transaction, we would have certainly done that."

Notes & quotes: Lamoriello said 26-year-old forward Anatolii Golyshev is "in the process of getting his final (work) papers," after signing a one-year, two-way deal worth $925,000 in the NHL following eight KHL seasons. He will report to the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport once he arrives in the U.S….Lamoriello said 22-year-old defenseman Robin Salo, the 46th overall pick in 2017, will join the organization once he completes his season in Sweden.