Photos: Islanders training camp

See what's happening as the Islanders gear up for the 2021-22 NHL season at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. 

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players skate a drill during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz directs his players during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players skate during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' players including Otto Koivula skate during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players stretch during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Paul LaDue skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Zach Parise and teammates skate a drill during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center Josh Bailey skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz directs his players during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz observes practice during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Zach Parise skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center Anders Lee skates with the puck ahead of Kieffer Bellows during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Simon Holmstrom skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Zach Parise skates during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Zdeno Chara defends Anatolii Golyshev during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin looks on during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players including center Mathew Barzal with the puck skate during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Grant Hutton, Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock skate during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players practice a drill during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players practice drills during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders right wing Leo Komarov shoots a puck during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders' Aatu Raty skates against Austin Czarnik during training camp at Northwell Health Ice Center on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

