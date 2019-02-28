Islanders coach Barry Trotz is not looking to set up a rotation among his defensemen. But with Thomas Hickey’s activation off long-term injured reserve, there are seven regulars vying for six spots.

Scott Mayfield will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum after being a healthy scratch for Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the visiting Calgary Flames to accommodate Hickey’s return.

Hickey, who was a minus-1 in 14:48 in his first game since Dec. 17 after being out since Dec. 18 with a suspected head injury, will be a healthy scratch on Thursday.

“I’d probably say no,” Trotz said when asked whether he’d consider a rotation of seven defensemen. “I don’t want to box myself in. We’ve had six defensemen the last couple of months playing really well.”

The next game

Trotz will face his former team, the Capitals, for the third time on Friday night at the Coliseum. This reunion will have considerably less buzz than John Tavares’ return on Thursday night.

Trotz, associate coach Lane Lambert and director of goaltending Mitch Korn, who followed Trotz to the Islanders, all received their Stanley Cup rings and Trotz was allowed into the visitor’s dressing room to address his former team before the Islanders’ 4-1 loss at Barclays Center on Nov. 26. Trotz made his first return to Washington as the Islanders won, 2-0, on Jan. 18.

Thomas Greiss, who was in net for both those games and made 19 saves in his shutout win, is expected to start on Friday night for the first time since a 4-2 loss at Calgary on Feb. 20.

Isles files

Friday marks the Islanders’ first back-to-back home games since Jan. 21-22, 2017 . . . Forwards Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston and defensemen Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg remained healthy scratches.