TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Evening
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders coach Barry Trotz puts Scott Mayfield back in the lineup in place of Thomas Hickey

Mayfield was a healthy scratch in the Islanders' loss on Tuesday. Hickey played Tuesday for the first time since December after being out with an injury.

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield is congratulated by the

Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield is congratulated by the bench after his goal at Barclays Center on Oct. 8, 2018. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Islanders coach Barry Trotz is not looking to set up a rotation among his defensemen. But with Thomas Hickey’s activation off long-term injured reserve, there are seven regulars vying for six spots.

Scott Mayfield will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Maple Leafs at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum after being a healthy scratch for Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the visiting Calgary Flames to accommodate Hickey’s return.

Hickey, who was a minus-1 in 14:48 in his first game since Dec. 17 after being out since Dec. 18 with a suspected head injury, will be a healthy scratch on Thursday.

“I’d probably say no,” Trotz said when asked whether he’d consider a rotation of seven defensemen. “I don’t want to box myself in. We’ve had six defensemen the last couple of months playing really well.”

The next game

Trotz will face his former team, the Capitals, for the third time on Friday night at the Coliseum. This reunion will have considerably less buzz than John Tavares’ return on Thursday night.

Trotz, associate coach Lane Lambert and director of goaltending Mitch Korn, who followed Trotz to the Islanders, all received their Stanley Cup rings and Trotz was allowed into the visitor’s dressing room to address his former team before the Islanders’ 4-1 loss at Barclays Center on Nov. 26. Trotz made his first return to Washington as the Islanders won, 2-0, on Jan. 18.

Thomas Greiss, who was in net for both those games and made 19 saves in his shutout win, is expected to start on Friday night for the first time since a 4-2 loss at Calgary on Feb. 20.

Isles files

Friday marks the Islanders’ first back-to-back home games since Jan. 21-22, 2017 . . . Forwards Tom Kuhnhackl and Ross Johnston and defensemen Luca Sbisa and Dennis Seidenberg remained healthy scratches.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Alabama offensive lineman Jonah Williams sets up to Alabama's Jonah Williams could fit Giants' OL need
The Nationals' Bryce Harper points to the dugout Lennon: How Harper deal affects Yanks, Mets
Islander fans had some strong opinions about the Isles fans react to the return of Tavares
Mets infielder T.J. Rivera during a spring training Rivera feels elbow ache, doesn't throw in defensive drill
Craig Carton exits federal court in Manhattan following Carton lawyer: Psych report 'essential' to sentencing
Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray poses with Kyler Murray clears the 5-10 marker at Combine