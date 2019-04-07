The path to the Islanders’ first-round playoff series against the Penguins, which opens on Wednesday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, was set in motion early in coach Barry Trotz’s tenure.

While most NHL observers were predicting a third straight season out of the playoffs for the Islanders after John Tavares left for the Maple Leafs, Trotz was preaching the value of having strength as a group. The players hungry for direction and structure within their game, bought in immediately to the Stanley Cup-winning coach’s concepts on the ice and off.

“One of the statements I said at the start of the year was, ‘If you want to go somewhere quick, go by yourself,’ ” Trotz said after the Islanders clinched home-ice advantage for a playoff series for the first time since 1988 with a 3-0 win at Washington on Saturday night in the season finale.

“If you want to go far, you go as a group. And they decided to go as a group.”

The NHL released its playoff schedule on Sunday morning and the Islanders will also play Game 2 at the Coliseum on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before the series switches to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on April 14 at noon and April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 will be at the Coliseum on April 18, Game 6 will be at Pittsburgh on April 20 and Game 7 would be back at the Coliseum on April 22. Starting times for those games are to be determined. If the Islanders advance past the first round, all subsequent home playoff games will be at Barclays Center.

The Islanders will resume practice on Monday after taking Sunday off.

The Islanders have won just one playoff series since 1993 – a six-game win over the Panthers in the first round in 2016 – but finished with 103 points, their most since their last trip to the Stanley Cup Final in 1983-84.

The Islanders allowed an NHL-low 191 goals – not including the five shootout goals that count in the standings – after giving up an NHL-worst 293 last season, the most in the NHL since 2007.

“It’s amazing what you can do when you want to go somewhere together,” Trotz said.

The Islanders' porous defensive effort was part of the reason ownership hired Lou Lamoriello as president and general manager to bring stability to the organization and add a very healthy dose of a work ethic to the franchise’s culture.

Lamoriello, in turn, hired Trotz after he and the Capitals parted ways during contract extension talks.

“After the year we had last year, we knew we had something to prove,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “From Day 1 of training camp, the guys came to work. The guys bought in. Every single guy in here, even the guys that weren’t playing every night, they bought in. That’s what feels good, just having that success and being stingy defensively after giving up the most goals in the league last year.

“It’s a credit to the coaching staff for putting that stuff in front of us and helping us on it,” Pulock added. “And for us taking all that in and battling. Every single guy in here deserves a pat on the back for that.”

Trotz, eminently confident in his abilities, comfortable with his persona but never one to hog credit, said it was the group’s response and effort that made him most proud this season.

“I think the group was hurting a little bit from the summer,” Trotz said. “The departures and the way the year finished, that was the feeling. They were able to get their swagger back a little bit as a group and understand you can’t look back. You’ve got to look forward. They focused on being a good team as a group. I think we became that. We made the playoffs. Making the playoffs in this league is really hard.”