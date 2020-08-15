TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders, Capitals back Bruins' Tuukka Rask in decision to opt out

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
  News that Bruins No. 1 goalie Tuukka Rask, citing family concerns, opted out of the playoffs on Saturday brought support and understanding from the Islanders and Capitals.

“He’s making the best decision for himself and his family,” said Islanders captain Anders Lee, whose wife Grace gave birth to the couple’s first child, Ruby, on March 2. “I think that takes a lot of strength to do that in a situation where he wants to be there for his teammates.”

Islanders coach Barry Trotz said there were extensive discussions with the players before the team left for Toronto. He added president and general manager Lou Lamoriello, “was very clear to everybody that the commitment had to be there,” and anybody considering opting out should do it “early rather than late.”

No Islander opted out.

“Understand this could be a one-, two-, three-month haul and the commitment is needed to get where you need to be,” Trotz said. “The commitment is needed from family members.”

Trotz said there are sacrifices made even when players are not in quarantined bubbles.

“You miss birthdays, you miss a lot of stuff,” said Trotz, who won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018. “What you get in return are some of the best memories ever. I got to share one with the family in 2018. It’s one of the best gifts I could give to a family.”

Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie added, “It’s hard being away from the kids. It’s hard seeing your wife at home having to take the brunt of all the work. I respect his decision. I don’t think I could do it, now being here. I want to stay and I want to win. But every guy is different.”

Capitals’ beat

Capitals coach Todd Reirden reported No. 1 center Nicklas Backstrom joined his teammates toward the end of Saturday’s practice after going through concussion protocol following a heavy hit from Islanders captain Anders Lee in the first period of Wednesday’s Game 1. Reirden said Backstrom’s status for Sunday’s Game 3 is unclear.

Deadline day

Saturday at 5 p.m. marked the deadline for NHL teams to sign unsigned drafted players from 2016 who would be coming out of college programs to entry-level deals or lose exclusive rights to them.

The Islanders did not announce a deal with Michigan left wing Nick Pastujov, a seventh-round pick in 2016 who had nine goals and nine assists in 36 games as a senior. However, it’s possible a deal may have been struck but the team will wait to announce it.

