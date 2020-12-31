A new year will bring a new camera for Islanders’ fans to follow the construction progress at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

On Friday, a live camera feed from inside the new, $1 billion facility will be made available on the team’s website. There has been a live feed available for construction on the outside of new building.

The new arena is targeted to open in November, barring a second construction halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roof is expected to be completed this month and the first seats are expected to be installed in April. Fans seeking a virtual tour of the arena can go to UBSArena.com for more information.