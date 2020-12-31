TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders to give fans a look inside new UBS Arena at Belmont Park with live construction camera

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is seen from

UBS Arena at Belmont Park is seen from a live camera feed of the construction site. Credit: New York Islanders

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

A new year will bring a new camera for Islanders’ fans to follow the construction progress at UBS Arena at Belmont Park.

On Friday, a live camera feed from inside the new, $1 billion facility will be made available on the team’s website. There has been a live feed available for construction on the outside of new building.

The new arena is targeted to open in November, barring a second construction halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The roof is expected to be completed this month and the first seats are expected to be installed in April. Fans seeking a virtual tour of the arena can go to UBSArena.com for more information.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

Sam Darnold of the Jets calls a play Darnold focuses on beating Pats, not on his future with Jets
The Island Federal Credit Union Arena at Stony SBU women's hoops pauses activities after positive COVID-19 test
Quarterback Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants jogs Judge not thrilled with how Jones discussed hamstring injury
Austin Rivers handles the ball for the Rockets Rivers to make Knicks debut vs. Raptors
Kyrie Irving of the Nets celebrates after a KD, Kyrie return with scoring punch to lift Nets over Hawks
Nets coach Steve Nash, left, and Hawks coach Nets' Nash has strong friendship with Hawks' Pierce
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search