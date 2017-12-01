Islanders vs. Senators

TODAY'S PAPER
The Islanders hosted the Ottawa Senators on Friday at Barclays Center.

New York Islanders players congratulate Islanders center Anthony
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players congratulate Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier, second from left, after he scores a goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss can't stop
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss can't stop the shot by Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss can't stop
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss can't stop the shot by Ottawa Senators left wing Zack Smith in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier, left, reacts
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier, left, reacts after he scores a goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee celebrates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee celebrates his power-play goal Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders players congratulate Islanders center Anthony
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players congratulate Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier on his goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders players congratulate left wing Anders
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players congratulate left wing Anders Lee, left, after he scores a power-play goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, left,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, left, and center John Tavares react after Lee scores a power-play goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier looks on
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier looks on after he scores a goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee celebrates
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee celebrates his power-play goal Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders center John Tavares faces off
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center John Tavares faces off against Ottawa Senators center Jean-Gabriel Pageau in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders players congratulate left wing Anders
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders players congratulate left wing Anders Lee, left, after he scores a power-play goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores a power-play goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier reacts after
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center Anthony Beauvillier reacts after he scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders center John Tavares, left, and
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center John Tavares, left, and Islanders center Mathew Barzal react after Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores a power-play goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, left,
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee, left, and center John Tavares react after Lee scores a power-play goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores a power-play goal past Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

New York Islanders center John Tavares, right, reacts
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Islanders center John Tavares, right, reacts after Islanders left wing Anders Lee scores a power-play goal against the Ottawa Senators in the first period of an NHL hockey game at Barclays Center on Friday, Dec. 1, 2017.

