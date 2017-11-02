Islanders fall to Capitals on late goal

WASHINGTON — The Islanders dominated the third period but were beaten by Lars Eller’s second goal of the night with 3:21 to go in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Entering the final period down by a goal, the Islanders pressed hard and pulled even on Anders Lee’s second of the game at 7:00. The Islanders outshot the Caps 16-2 in the third, but a turnover late led to an odd-man rush and Eller beat Jaroslav Halak up high for the winner, snapping the Islanders’ three-game win streak.

Lee and John Tavares scored on the power play, but the Islanders fell behind early on Taylor Chorney’s goal and played catch-up most of the night.