This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 64° Good Evening
SportsHockeyIslanders

Islanders fall to Capitals on late goal

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates with the puck

Islanders center Mathew Barzal skates with the puck against Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov on Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

By Arthur Staple  arthur.staple@newsday.com @StapeNewsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

WASHINGTON — The Islanders dominated the third period but were beaten by Lars Eller’s second goal of the night with 3:21 to go in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Entering the final period down by a goal, the Islanders pressed hard and pulled even on Anders Lee’s second of the game at 7:00. The Islanders outshot the Caps 16-2 in the third, but a turnover late led to an odd-man rush and Eller beat Jaroslav Halak up high for the winner, snapping the Islanders’ three-game win streak.

Lee and John Tavares scored on the power play, but the Islanders fell behind early on Taylor Chorney’s goal and played catch-up most of the night.

Arthur Staple is the Islanders beat writer. He has been at Newsday since 1997 and has covered hockey for more than a decade.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo talks to Jason Giants’ Spagnuolo not concerned about CB situation
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard during a game Shepard set to return as Eli’s top target
Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees walks to the Tanaka now must decide whether to opt out
In this June 23, 2008, file photo, members Joan Tisch dies at 90, Giants announce
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (right) and Porzingis’ brother: Skipping exit interview was planned
Nets guard D'Angelo Russell shoots a free throw Russell to face Lakers for first time since trade