CALGARY, Alberta – The Islanders were still on the outermost fringe of playoff contention the last time they embarked for Western Canada. They came home with any hopes extinguished.

Things, of course, are completely different a year later. The Islanders, who did not practice on Monday as they flew cross-continent, will open their three-game swing against the Flames on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome in first place in the Metropolitan Division, having won five of six and on a 21-5-2 run since Dec. 15. They have gone 8-2-2 in that stretch in games decided by one goal.

And they are coming off Saturday night’s 5-2 victory over the Oilers at Barclays Center in which they finally turned a 2-1 lead entering the third period into a comfortable winning margin.

“That was kind of a fragile spot for us last year,” center Mathew Barzal said. “The team has come a long way since the start of the season. Just the experience and learning how to play in situations.”

The Islanders (35-17-6) have already matched last season’s win total and are four points shy of matching last season’s 80 points. The NHL trade deadline looms next Monday and president and general manager Lou Lamoriello is believed to be very active in discussions with other teams, including the Senators, who are ready to move top-line center Matt Duchene. Lamoriello may also have interest in Wild center Eric Staal, another potential rental.

The likely priority is a scoring forward who can also fortify the 24th-ranked power play as special teams play becomes even more crucial in tight games.

But the Islanders have already shown a marked improvement in playing in tight games after going

15-11-9 in one-goal games last season, winning just six in regulation.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last season’s Western Canada swing started with a 4-3 overtime loss at Vancouver after they led 2-0 in the second period. That was followed by a 2-1 shootout loss at Edmonton in which the Oilers scored the equalizer with 1:50 left in regulation. The Islanders then finally snapped an 0-4-4 slide with a 5-2 win at Calgary to complete their hope-squashing trip.

“If you look at our defensive game from last year to this year, just the way we find a way to win tight games compared to last year,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “The last 30 to 40 games, we’ve been comfortable in those tight spots.”

Notes & Quotes: Bridgeport right wing Josh Ho-Sang was named the AHL player of the week with four goals and two assists in two games ... Defenseman Thomas Hickey had a goal and two assists in Bridgeport’s 7-3 win over Charlotte on Sunday and left wing Andrew Ladd added three assists in the second game of their AHL conditioning stints. They can be activated off long-term injured reserve at any time.