ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Islanders, struggling through some uncharacteristically loose defensive play, want to get back to basics.

They took a step in the right direction by rallying Sunday for a 3-1 win over the Wild at Xcel Energy Center to snap a three-game losing streak in the middle game of a three-game road trip.

The Islanders had allowed 24 goals in a 1-3-1 skid.

The Islanders (24-10-3) regained second place in the Metropolitan Division heading into Tuesday afternoon’s game against the first-place Capitals after the Penguins’ 6-4 win over the visiting Predators on Saturday temporarily knocked them to third. They also avoided their first four-game winless streak since Barry Trotz became coach.

Semyon Varlamov, who relieved Thomas Greiss after he allowed three goals on 11 shots in Friday night’s 5-2 loss at Chicago, stopped 25 shots against the Wild. Counterpart Devan Dubnyk also made 25 saves.

The Wild (19-16-5), now 10-3-3 at home, are an NHL-best 13-5-4 since Nov. 14.

The Islanders turned a one-goal deficit into a 2-1 lead within 97 seconds in the third period. Defenseman Ryan Pulock’s wrist shot from just inside the blue line got through traffic and tied the score at 1 at 4:24 with both Mathew Barzal and Derick Brassard buzzing the crease and Dubnyk believing the whistle should have been blown as he thought he controlled the puck.

Then, Leo Komarov, falling onto his backside as he slid in the right corner, fed it to an open Matt Martin at the crease to give the Islanders the lead at 6:01. Defenseman Nick Leddy got his 300th NHL point with the secondary assist.

The Islanders then held the Wild without a power-play shot after defenseman Scott Mayfield was called for roughing Eric Staal at 10:35. Tom Kuhnhackl, with a shot from the slot for his first goal of the season after Casey Cizikas won an offensive-zone faceoff, made it 3-1 at 17:29.

The Islanders took the game’s first five shots and tried to establish a physical presence quickly. But Dubnyk stopped all 10 shots he faced in the first period and the Wild took a 1-0 lead at 15:43 with defenseman Ryan Suter skating toward the crease to start a scramble and Ryan Donato, establishing position at the post, punching the puck past Varlamov.

Dubnyk stopped 10 more in the second period, sticking his right pad out to deny Anthony Beauvillier on the power play at 17:30 and tracking Pulock’s blast through traffic 31 seconds later.

But Barzal’s holding-the-stick penalty against defenseman Jonas Bodin negated the final 35 seconds of that man advantage. Defenseman Brad Hunt nearly gave the Wild a two-goal edge in the waning seconds of the second period as his power-play redirection went off the post. Marcus Foligno had tipped Hunt’s shot from the left point off the post at 13:17 of the second period.