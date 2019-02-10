The Islanders remained perfect in the second game of back-to-back sets as they edged the Wild, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders (33-16-6), who have won three straight and are 9-1-2 since Jan. 13, are 9-0-0 in the back end of back-to-backs.

Thomas Greiss made 26 saves in his fifth straight start of allowing one or fewer goals. Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots for the Wild (27-24-5).

The Wild, too, were playing on back-to-back afternoons after a 4-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday.

But the Islanders looked fresher from the starter, pressuring early in the first period and finally taking a 1-0 lead at 14:05 as Valtteri Filppula, along the right boards in the offensive zone, sprung a wide-open Anthony Beauvillier to the crease with a backhanded feed.

Beauvillier snapped an 11-game goal drought with his 13th of the season, five of those coming in the six games he’s skated on Filppula’s third line with Leo Komarov.

The teams traded power-play goals early in the second period. Mikael Granlund completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence to tie the score at 1-1 just 38 seconds in before rookie defenseman Devon Toews regained a 2-1 lead for the Islanders at 2:01 with a one-timer for his first career man-advantage goal. That goal stood up as the winner.