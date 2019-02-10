TODAY'S PAPER
Islanders improve to 9-0-0 in 2nd game of back-to-backs by beating Wild

Rookie defenseman Devon Toews' power-play goal in the second period was the difference in 2-1 win.

Devon Toews #25 of the Islanders celebrates his

Devon Toews #25 of the Islanders celebrates his second period goal against the Minnesota Wild with teammate Josh Bailey #12 and Ryan Pulock #6 at Barclays Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
The Islanders remained perfect in the second game of back-to-back sets as they edged the Wild, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Barclays Center.

The Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders (33-16-6), who have won three straight and are 9-1-2 since Jan. 13, are 9-0-0 in the back end of back-to-backs.

Thomas Greiss made 26 saves in his fifth straight start of allowing one or fewer goals. Devan Dubnyk stopped 32 shots for the Wild (27-24-5).

The Wild, too, were playing on back-to-back afternoons after a 4-2 win at New Jersey on Saturday.

But the Islanders looked fresher from the starter, pressuring early in the first period and finally taking a 1-0 lead at 14:05 as Valtteri Filppula, along the right boards in the offensive zone, sprung a wide-open Anthony Beauvillier to the crease with a backhanded feed.

Beauvillier snapped an 11-game goal drought with his 13th of the season, five of those coming in the six games he’s skated on Filppula’s third line with Leo Komarov.

The teams traded power-play goals early in the second period. Mikael Granlund completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence to tie the score at 1-1 just 38 seconds in before rookie defenseman Devon Toews regained a 2-1 lead for the Islanders at 2:01 with a one-timer for his first career man-advantage goal. That goal stood up as the winner.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

