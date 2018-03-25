Missing the playoffs for a second straight season has been a foregone conclusion for the Islanders for at least two weeks. One more loss makes it official.

That could come Monday night as the Islanders conclude a five-game homestand against the Panthers at Barclays Center.

“We’re still trying to prove something every night,” left wing Anthony Beauvillier said. “It’s not about being in or out right now. It’s about our pride. It’s about playing well. It’s about feeling good about ourselves. It’s kind of hard to talk about.”

The Islanders (31-34-10), who have lost two straight and are 1-3-0 on this homestand, have sunk their season with a 2-9-4 slide since Feb. 19. They have a tragic number for playoff elimination of one point either lost by them or gained by the Devils, who hold the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

The Devils host the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think anyone is too happy with where we’re at,” left wing Ross Johnston said. “I think the last three or four games, it was a longshot to get in by all means. We’re going to go out and we’re going to compete. Florida is still in the hunt. We’re going to try to play the spoiler role as best we can and continue with a strong effort.”

The Panthers (38-28-7) are three points behind the Devils but with two games in hand.

“We’re worried about us winning games,” center Brock Nelson said. “But if it comes down to playing a game and we win a game and they’re bounced, we want to win. Maybe you can add that factor a bit.”

The Islanders, then coached by Jack Capuano, eliminated the Panthers in six games in the first round of the postseason in 2016, marking the franchise’s first playoff series win since 1993. The Islanders lost in the next round to the Lightning in five games, then missed the playoffs by one point last season after Doug Weight replaced fired Capuano.

Capuano is now the Panthers associate coach under Bob Boughner.

“You’ve got to take pride in playing the game,” Johnston said. “You put pressure on teams and make it difficult for teams to get in. It just comes back to playing a strong effort and playing your game no matter who you are playing against and no matter what situation the team is in.”

Notes & quotes: Alan Quine (injured reserve/lower body), who has played one game since Jan. 31, skated on an extra line at Sunday’s practice with Nikolay Kulemin (injured reserve/shoulder) and Chris Wagner and could be nearing a return . . . Defenseman Scott Mayfield (injured reserve/lower body), out since Feb. 5, also participated in practice.