Zdeno Chara is coming full circle.

The Islanders announced on Saturday they have agreed to a one-year deal with the 6-9, 44-year-old defenseman, returning Chara to the organization that drafted him in the third round in 1996.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello has been looking to bolster his depth among left-shooting defensemen since trading Nick Leddy to the Red Wings for salary cap purposes on July 16. NHL veteran Erik Gustafsson, 29, will attending training camp on a professional tryout offer and Paul Ladue, also 29, has been signed to a two-way contract after playing 69 NHL games for the Kings between 2017-19.

Plus, Thomas Hickey and Sebastian Aho remain in-house candidates to compete for a roster spot.

But Chara, no doubt, will enter training camp atop the depth chart. The Islanders first on-ice sessions will be Thursday.

Chara played 55 of 56 regular-season games last season for the Capitals — his lone season in Washington — with two goals, eight assists and 44 penalty minutes. Despite his advanced NHL age, Chara still provided a physical presence and his huge frame remains a tough challenge to get around.

Chara made his NHL debut with the Islanders on Nov. 19, 1997 and he played 231 games with six goals and 23 assists before then-GM Mike Milbury sent him to the Senators on June 23, 2001 along with Bill Muckalt and a first-round pick that was used to select Jason Spezza in exchange for Alexei Yashin.

Chara played for Ottawa through 2006, when the Bruins signed him as a free agent.

He spent 14 seasons with the Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and serving as their captain his entire tenure in Boston before the Capitals signed him as a free agent.

Overall, Chara has 207 goals, 459 assists and 2,000 penalty minutes in 1,608 NHL regular seasons games and has added 18 goals, 52 assists and 218 penalty minutes in 200 playoff games.