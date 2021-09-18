TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Veteran defenseman Zdeno Chara comes home to Islanders

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and New

Washington Capitals defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) and New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

Zdeno Chara is coming full circle.

The Islanders announced on Saturday they have agreed to a one-year deal with the 6-9, 44-year-old defenseman, returning Chara to the organization that drafted him in the third round in 1996.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello has been looking to bolster his depth among left-shooting defensemen since trading Nick Leddy to the Red Wings for salary cap purposes on July 16. NHL veteran Erik Gustafsson, 29, will attending training camp on a professional tryout offer and Paul Ladue, also 29, has been signed to a two-way contract after playing 69 NHL games for the Kings between 2017-19.

Plus, Thomas Hickey and Sebastian Aho remain in-house candidates to compete for a roster spot.

But Chara, no doubt, will enter training camp atop the depth chart. The Islanders first on-ice sessions will be Thursday.

Chara played 55 of 56 regular-season games last season for the Capitals — his lone season in Washington — with two goals, eight assists and 44 penalty minutes. Despite his advanced NHL age, Chara still provided a physical presence and his huge frame remains a tough challenge to get around.

Chara made his NHL debut with the Islanders on Nov. 19, 1997 and he played 231 games with six goals and 23 assists before then-GM Mike Milbury sent him to the Senators on June 23, 2001 along with Bill Muckalt and a first-round pick that was used to select Jason Spezza in exchange for Alexei Yashin.

Chara played for Ottawa through 2006, when the Bruins signed him as a free agent.

He spent 14 seasons with the Bruins, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011 and serving as their captain his entire tenure in Boston before the Capitals signed him as a free agent.

Overall, Chara has 207 goals, 459 assists and 2,000 penalty minutes in 1,608 NHL regular seasons games and has added 18 goals, 52 assists and 218 penalty minutes in 200 playoff games.

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

New York Sports

In losing to Washington, the Giants allowed Taylor
Giants' defense hasn't had things covered in 0-2 start
Joey Gallo of the New York Yankees celebrates
Yankees hit five homers as Kluber beats former team
Jeff McNeil returns to the Mets' dugout after
Mets again can't capitalize vs. Phillies for fourth straight loss
New York Mets centerfielder Brandon Nimmo in the
Nimmo back in Mets' lineup
New York Liberty forward Natasha Howard against Washington
Liberty beat Mystics, hang on to playoff hope
New York Red Bulls forward Fabio Gomez, left,
Fábio scores twice as New York Red Bulls beat Inter Miami
Didn’t find what you were looking for?