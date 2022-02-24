SAN JOSE, Calif. — Zdeno Chara skated into history on Thursday night, playing in his 1,652 regular-season game to set an NHL record for defensemen as the Islanders faced the Sharks at SAP Center.

"You see his work ethic," Islanders captain Anders Lee said. "You see how he carries himself. How humble he is. Anything he has to offer, you take up like a sponge. He’s been a tremendous help and asset in our room and it’s one special night for him."

The 6-9, 250-pound Chara, 44, tied Chris Chelios’ mark of 1,651 games as the Islanders opened this five-game road trip with a 5-2 win in Seattle on Tuesday night. Chara is in his 24th season and his first back with the Islanders, who drafted him in the third round in 1996 and traded him to the Senators in 2001.

The Stars’ Ryan Suter, 37, is second to Chara among active defensemen as he played in his 1,249th game on Thursday.

World views

Goalies Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov are both from Russia and coach Barry Trotz was asked how that country’s invasion of the Ukraine could impact his players and his team.

"This is something that’s come up," Trotz said. "We won’t know and it’s probably not my place to answer that. I do know this: The group is a family. One of the things I’ve learned in this business is there’s really not a lot of politically based things that happen. I don’t think it will have any impact on the group. Individually? I really can’t answer that. The guys from Russia have family back in Russia. There are probably some players that have some family in the Ukrainian part of it. I’m really not at liberty to speak for them."

Neither Sorokin nor Varlamov were made available to the media.