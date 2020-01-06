Isles seek more scoring from top six vs. Avalanche

The Islanders expect the scoring chances to be available against the high-octane Avalanche on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The aim is to convert the opportunities and snap both their two-game losing streak and skid of four straight defeats at home.

“It’s nice to be home,” Brock Nelson said. “But, at the same time, we’ve lost four at home. We want to come out and have better games.”

The Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 3-0 loss at Toronto on Saturday night and have slipped to third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind the Penguins with two games in hand. They’ve been held to two or fewer goals in four of their past six games.

Semyon Varlamov will make a season-high fifth straight start after a 20-save effort against the Maple Leafs, though Islanders coach Barry Trotz confirmed Thomas Greiss will start on Tuesday night at New Jersey as the Islanders complete a stretch of four games in six days.

The Avalanche present a similar challenge as the Maple Leafs with a dynamic group of forwards and a potent attack.

Center Nathan MacKinnon (25 goals, 39 assists) is just one point behind Oilers teammates Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for the NHL’s scoring lead and was named the league’s first star of the week on Monday after notching three goals and five assists in three straight multiple-point games.

The Avalanche, who opened a three-game swing through the area with a 5-2 victory over the Devils on Saturday and have won two in a row, lead the NHL with 156 goals.

“They’re No. 1 in goals for, they’re No. 1 in chances created,” Jordan Eberle said. “They give up a lot, too. Our defensive play is going to be key tonight. That’s the way we play and the way we’ve won games is with our structure and our defensive plays. If we can limit the chances, especially the ones those really dangerous guys on their team are going to get, hopefully we can create some opportunities off their mistakes.”

Eberle, who has gone without a point in five games, is among the top-six forwards struggling to score. Josh Bailey has one assist in his last 10 games, and Anthony Beauvillier has just one assist in his last eight games. Captain Anders Lee has one assist in his last five games.

Still, Trotz liked enough of what he saw against the Maple Leafs to keep his lineup intact.

“We had substance in our game and we just needed some finish,” Trotz said. “We hit two posts. You do the scoring chances, it was a very even game.”

But Trotz also repeated that the Islanders need more production from their top-six forwards.

“There’s no question,” Trotz said. “On every team, your top six carry you offensively and if you get contributions nine through 12, you’re usually going to be in a pretty good place. We haven’t had as equal of that this year. Last year, up and down the lineup, it was pretty good as far as that four-line contribution and our top six were contributing, for the most part, all year. This year, we’ve had some guys go dry and, right now, we’ve got two or three guys we need to score who aren’t scoring.”

Lee will dress for his 241st consecutive game, moving into sole possession of sixth place on the team’s all-time list, one ahead of J.P. Parise. Hall of Famer Denis Potvin is fifth at 262 games and Billy Harris is the franchise leader at 576 games.

Projected lineups

Islanders (25-12-3)

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Michael Dal Colle-Derick Brassard-Tom Kuhnhackl

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Leo Komarov

Nick Leddy-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Noah Dobson-Johnny Boychuk

Semyon Varlamov (14-5-3, 2.40 goals-against average, .920 save percentage)

Avalanche (25-13-4)

Gabriel Landeskog-Nathan MacKinnon-Joonas Donskoi

Matt Calvert-Nazem Kadri-Matthew Nieto

Andre Burakovsky-J.T. Compher-Mikko Rantanen

Tyson Jose-Pierre-Edouward Bellemare-Vladislav Kamenev

Ryan Graves-Cale Makar

Samuel Girard-Erik Johnson

Ian Cole-Nikita Zadorov

Pavel Francouz (11-3-1, 2.41, .927)