Isles, Blue Jackets finding their way after deadline

The Islanders and Blue Jackets, who play on Monday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, are a study in contrasts in terms of how the playoff contenders approached the NHL trade deadline.

The Islanders stood pat, trusting the chemistry their group had built. The Blue Jackets acquired top-six forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel from the Senators, physical defenseman Adam McQuaid from the Rangers and goalie Keith Kinkaid of Farmingville from the Devils.

It hasn’t worked out great for either team, so far.

The Islanders, 3-4-0 after the Feb. 25 trade deadline and coming off Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Flyers at the Coliseum, have fallen out of first place in the Metropolitan Division and trail the streaking Capitals, who have won seven straight, by four points. The Blue Jackets beat the visiting Penguins, 4-1, on Saturday night but are also 3-4-0 since the deadline as they hold the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card position.

“There’s always a transitional point when you make a lot of moves,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “One guy comes in and it affects probably two or three other guys. They brought four guys in. They’re just getting comfortable with what your role is, getting a little chemistry. It takes a while. They’re starting to get it together.”

But the Islanders have also had to alter their lineup. Matt Martin missed four games with an upper-body injury before returning on Saturday. Fellow fourth-line wing Cal Clutterbuck is expected to be back in the lineup against the Blue Jackets after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk is out with an upper-body injury after taking a shoulder to the head from the Flyers’ Jakub Voracek – who is appealing his two-game suspension – in the third period on Saturday and then slamming his left shoulder into the boards as he fell.

Thomas Hickey, who has been a healthy scratch in six of seven games since being activated off long-term injured reserve with a suspected head injury, will be back in the lineup.

“I’m excited, I still haven’t played a lot of hockey,” Hickey said. “It’s been tough, I’ve had that one game the last three months. The guys did a terrific job when I was not playing. For me, it’s getting in there and establishing myself. I didn’t know it would go like this but we’re sitting where we are in the standings so it’s all good.”

Left wing Andrew Ladd, activated off LTIR at the same time as Hickey, is also expected to be back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch the previous two games.

Trotz tinkered with his lines at practice on Sunday, placing Ladd on Brock Nelson’s second line with Anthony Beauvillier while Mathew Barzal moved to the top line with captain Anders Lee and right wing Jordan Eberle.

Barzal and Eberle were consistent linemates last season but Trotz has stayed away from that pairing this season.

The Islanders have won the first two games against the Blue Jackets, rallying for a 3-2 win on Dec. 1 in the first regular-season game at the Coliseum since 2015. Thomas Greiss will start on Monday night with Robin Lehner missing his third game since a collision with the Senators’ Brady Tkachuk in Tuesday’s 5-4 shootout victory. He made 31 saves in a 3-0 win at Columbus on Feb. 14.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (39-22-7)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Andrew Ladd-Brock Nelson-Anthony Beauvillier

Leo Komarov-Valtteri Filppula-Josh Bailey

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Thomas Hickey-Devon Toews

Thomas Greiss (19-11-2, 2.33 goals-against average, .924 save percentage)

Blue Jackets (38-27-3)

Artemi Panarin-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Cam Atkinson

Ryan Dzingel-Matt Duchene-Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eric Robinson-Nick Foligno-Josh Anderson

Brandon Dubinsky-Alexander Wennberg-Lukas Sedlak

Zach Werenski-Seth Jones

Markus Nutivaara-David Savard

Scott Harrington-Adam McQuaid

Sergei Bobrovsky (29-21-1, 2.77, .906)