Islanders vs. Blues game photos

Mathew Barzal, from behind the crease, set up defenseman Devon Toews’ one-timer for the winner at 1:13 of the extra period as the Islanders beat the Blues, 3-2, in overtime at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.

Johnny Boychuk of the New York Islanders battles for position in the second period against David Perron of the St. Louis Blues at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.

Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues battles for the puck in the second period against Ryan Pulock #6 of the New York Islanders at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.

Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders makes a save during the second period as teammate Ryan Pulock #6 defends against Alexander Steen #20 of the St. Louis Blues at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.

Devon Toews #25 of the New York Islanders defends against Alexander Steen #20 of the St. Louis Blues during the second period at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.

Oliver Wahlstrom #26 of the New York Islanders skates during the first period against the St. Louis Blues at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.

Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders battles for the puck in the first period against Vince Dunn #29 of the St. Louis Blues at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.

Nick Leddy of the New York Islanders controls the puck in the first period against Vince Dunn of the St. Louis Blues at NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 14, 2019.