Isles-Bruins game flexed to NBCSN

NBC Sports will flex the Islanders at Bruins game on Dec. 19 onto its NBCSN slate, Newsday has learned.

The game will be seen nationally and not on MSG Plus, but the NBCSN telecast will be blacked out in the Boston market.

Brendan Burke, the Islanders’ regular TV play-by-play man, will work the game for NBCSN with an analyst to be determined.

The Islanders have two other NBCSN games scheduled: Jan. 2 against the Devils and Feb. 11 against the Flyers.