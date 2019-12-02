TODAY'S PAPER
Isles-Bruins game flexed to NBCSN

Play-by-play broadcaster Brendan Burke prepares to work a preseason game between the Islanders and Rangers at Barclays Center on Oct. 4, 2016. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Neil Best
NBC Sports will flex the Islanders at Bruins game on Dec. 19 onto its NBCSN slate, Newsday has learned.

The game will be seen nationally and not on MSG Plus, but the NBCSN telecast will be blacked out in the Boston market.

Brendan Burke, the Islanders’ regular TV play-by-play man, will work the game for NBCSN with an analyst to be determined.

The Islanders have two other NBCSN games scheduled: Jan. 2 against the Devils and Feb. 11 against the Flyers. 

