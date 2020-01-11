Isles stop Pastrnak, but Bruins win in OT

The Islanders kept David Pastrnak, one of the NHL’s hottest players and part of one of the league’s top lines, off the scoresheet. But they still couldn’t beat the Bruins at home.

Patrice Bergeron’s power-play goal at 1:33 of overtime lifted the Bruins to a 3-2 win at Barclays Center on Saturday night, their ninth straight win over the Islanders in New York. Brock Nelson was called for tripping Brad Marchand 40 seconds into the three-on-three period.

Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves for the Islanders (27-12-4), who had their two-game winning streak snapped as they started a stretch of seven games in 11 days heading into their All-Star break/bye week.

Tuukka Rask stopped 35 shots for the Bruins (27-8-11), who won their third straight but who lost a 3-2 shootout to the Islanders at Boston on Dec. 19.

Pastrnak had his 12-game point streak — which was tied with the Predators’ Roman Josi for current longest in the NHL — snapped. Islanders coach Barry Trotz matched Brock Nelson’s line with captain Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle, along with defensemen Nick Leddy and Ryan Pulock against the Bruins’ top line of Bergeron centering Pastrnak and Marchand as much as possible.

Pastrnak had nine goals and 10 assists during his streak.

The game was the Islanders’ first in Brooklyn since a 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30. They don’t play at Barclays again until facing the Canucks on Feb. 1.

The Islanders’ last win over the Bruins in New York was a 3-1 victory on Nov. 2, 2013 with Kevin Poulin in net.

John Moore connected from the left point on a shot underneath Varlamov’s pad to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 5:48 of the third period as the defenseman’s shot went unchallenged. But the Isles’ Mathew Barzal, with his team-leading 17th goal and first in eight games, got to the crease to knock the puck through Rask’s pads at 9:33 of the third period to tie it at 2. Josh Bailey grabbed the puck on the left off defenseman Zdeno Chara’s turnover and fed Barzal for his first point in seven games.

The Islanders started with a strong push, taking 14 of the game’s first 16 shots, and they led 1-0 at 4:36 of the first period when Barzal swung behind Rask’s net and found Scott Mayfield near the blue line. The defenseman’s shot snaked through a screen set by Anthony Beauvillier and Bailey. It was Mayfield’s career-high fifth goal.

Rask, though, kept the deficit manageable as the Islanders continued to buzz his crease. He stopped defenseman Devon Toews and Leo Komarov on successive shots early in the first period. He opened the second period with point-blank saves on Eberle and Nelson — robbing the latter by stretching his glove out.

Varlamov’s best save came as he scrambled to cover the left post to deny Pastrnak’s power-play wraparound at 14:47 of the second period. Pastrnak leads the NHL with 35 goals and 16 power-play goals.

The Islanders, after their strong start, did not get a shot over the final 7:29 of the first period.

The Bruins tied the game at 1 at 8:33 of the second period when Jake DeBrusk beat a sprawling Varlamov from the left on a shot that deflected off Mayfield’s skate after McAvoy’s initial shot deflected to DeBrusk. Anders Bjork did make contact with Varlamov but coach Barry Trotz opted not to challenge for goalie interference after reviewing the sequence on the bench.