TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
SportsHockeyIslanders

Isles boost Nassau Coliseum capacity for Bruins series with more fully vaccinated-only sections

Islanders fans cheer a goal against the

 Islanders fans cheer a goal against the Penguins in Game 6 of the playoffs at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Print

The Islanders announced Friday that capacity will increase to 12,000 when their second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins shifts back to Nassau Coliseum for Games 3 and 4.

Additional tickets went on sale Friday afternoon to season-ticket subscribers, and the added capacity was created by reducing the number of sections reserved for non-vaccinated people.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello, in an open letter thanking fans for their "continued support," wrote, "The energy you brought to Nassau Coliseum during our first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins was not only incredible but truly made a difference in the result."

The Islanders eliminated the Penguins, 5-3, in Wednesday’s Game 6 before a crowd of 9,000 at the Coliseum. The building had hosted 6,800 for Games 3 and 4 of that series.

"In an effort to maximize capacity for our second-round series against the Boston Bruins, while respecting current New York state guidelines, there will be a particular focus on fully vaccinated sections.

"The plan will allow us to create the loudest possible atmosphere in the National Hockey League."

All fans must show proof of full vaccination, with the final vaccine dose administered at least 14 days prior. Those 16 and under may sit in the vaccinated sections with a negative COVID-19 test and proper identification to match their documentation.

The Coliseum holds 13,913 for hockey. The team will move next season to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, which is targeted to open in November.

"Throughout this season and the playoffs, tickets have sold out quickly to season-ticket members and we expect that trend to continue," said Michael Cosentino, senior vice president of sales and service. "As we are now over 95% sold out of season tickets at UBS Arena, demand for Islanders tickets continues to grow."

Andrew Gross poses for a portrait on March

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

Sign up for Newsday’s Islanders texts with a 14-day free trial at newsday.com/islestext.

New York Sports

Taylor Hall of the Boston Bruins celebrates his
The difference maker in Isles vs. Bruins?
Oliver Wahlstrom of the New York Islanders battles
Wahlstrom doubtful for Game 1 for Bruins
More than 16,000 fans attend Game 2 of
Full vaccination required for Knicks second-round playoff tickets
Nick Bottari as a varsity baseball player for
Bottari's baseball journey a lesson in perseverance
Aaron Hicks of the Yankees looks on against
Hicks not expected to return this season, Boone says
Aaron Judge #99 of the Yankees celebrates his
Judge, Sanchez homer in nightcap as Yanks split doubleheader
Didn’t find what you were looking for?