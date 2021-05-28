The Islanders announced Friday that capacity will increase to 12,000 when their second-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins shifts back to Nassau Coliseum for Games 3 and 4.

Additional tickets went on sale Friday afternoon to season-ticket subscribers, and the added capacity was created by reducing the number of sections reserved for non-vaccinated people.

President and general manager Lou Lamoriello, in an open letter thanking fans for their "continued support," wrote, "The energy you brought to Nassau Coliseum during our first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins was not only incredible but truly made a difference in the result."

The Islanders eliminated the Penguins, 5-3, in Wednesday’s Game 6 before a crowd of 9,000 at the Coliseum. The building had hosted 6,800 for Games 3 and 4 of that series.

"In an effort to maximize capacity for our second-round series against the Boston Bruins, while respecting current New York state guidelines, there will be a particular focus on fully vaccinated sections.

"The plan will allow us to create the loudest possible atmosphere in the National Hockey League."

All fans must show proof of full vaccination, with the final vaccine dose administered at least 14 days prior. Those 16 and under may sit in the vaccinated sections with a negative COVID-19 test and proper identification to match their documentation.

The Coliseum holds 13,913 for hockey. The team will move next season to UBS Arena at Belmont Park, which is targeted to open in November.

"Throughout this season and the playoffs, tickets have sold out quickly to season-ticket members and we expect that trend to continue," said Michael Cosentino, senior vice president of sales and service. "As we are now over 95% sold out of season tickets at UBS Arena, demand for Islanders tickets continues to grow."