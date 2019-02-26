Isles open long homestand tonight vs. Flames

And now for some time at home for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders.

The Islanders, one day after president and general manager Lou Lamoriello stood pat at the NHL trade deadline in a sign of trust in the current roster, open a five-game homestand and a stretch of eight of nine at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum against the Flames on Tuesday night.

The Islanders enter the homestand opener with a two-point lead on the second-place Capitals, who host the trade-depleted Senators. Left wing Andrew Ladd, out since Nov. 15 with a suspected ankle injury, and defenseman Thomas Hickey, out since Dec. 18 with a suspected head injury, were both activated off long-term injured reserve on Tuesday and will be in the lineup.

“You just try to come in and assert yourself and do what everyone else has been doing,” Hickey said. “I know I can contribute. We’ve got energy and enthusiasm so that will help us.”

“Both are good veterans,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz said. “Andrew brings some ability to play a good, two-way game and also a little bit of offense. He can play in multiple situations: five-on-five, special teams. Hickey, before he got hurt, was probably in our top four. We’ll give them a little bit of room. They’ll bring us some energy. At the same time, they have some rustiness in their game. Hopefully, they’ll come in and they’ll be the people we expect them to be.”

Hickey will enter the lineup for defenseman Scott Mayfield, remaining on his natural left side while left-shooting rookie Devon Toews moves to his off-side. Ladd will replace Tom Kuhnhackl on Mathew Barzal’s line with Leo Komarov.

The Islanders are coming off a 1-1-1 Western Canada road trip that started with a 4-2 loss at Calgary on Wednesday. They were thoroughly dominated by the Pacific Division-leading Flames in that game as the Islanders struggled with exit passes in their defensive zone and never could establish a consistent forecheck or control much puck possession in the offensive zone.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders were outshot 32-19, and a big part of the problem was how well Flames goalie Mike Smith played the puck when it came near his crease, helping the Flames quickly get up ice in transition. Trotz likened Smith to a third defenseman.

“We had trouble establishing our own game,” captain Anders Lee said. “Credit to them for not only taking us out of it but not allowing us to get back.”

The third period at Calgary became particularly chippy, with the teams combining for 14 penalty minutes, including unsportsmanlike conduct minors to the Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck and Mikael Backlund and Garnet Hathaway of the Flames.

Flames coach Bill Peters will insert bruising defenseman Dalton Prout into Tuesday night’s lineup.

Backlund has a five-game point streak for the Flames, with three goals and four assists in that span, including a goal and an assist against the Islanders. Toews also has a five-game point streak, with six assists, while center Brock Nelson has two goals and three assists in a four-game point streak.

The Islanders, who play all 12 of their remaining home games in Uniondale, are 6-1-2 at the Coliseum.

This homestand also includes Thursday night’s game against the Maple Leafs – ex-captain John Tavares’ first trip back since leaving via free agency – and Friday night’s game against the Capitals.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (36-18-7)

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Jordan Eberle

Andrew Ladd-Mathew Barzal-Leo Komarov

Anthony Beauvillier-Valtteri Filppula-Josh Bailey

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Thomas Hickey-Devon Toews

Robin Lehner (19-9-5, 2.07 goals-against average, .931 save percentage)

Flames (39-16-7)

Johnny Gaudreau-Sean Monahan-Elias Lindholm

Matthew Tkachuk-Mikael Backlund-Sam Bennett

Michael Frolik-Mark Jankowski-Austin Czarnik

Andrew Mangioapane-Derek Ryan-Garnet Hathaway

Mark Giordano-Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin-Travis Hamonic

T.J. Brodie-Dalton Prout

Mike Smith (18-11-2, 2.95, .895)