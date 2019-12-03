Isles prepare for struggling Canadiens

MONTREAL – The Islanders will look to take care of business against a struggling opponent for a second straight night.

They conclude a two-game road trip on Tuesday against the Canadiens at Bell Centre after handing the Red Wings their eighth straight regulation loss with a 4-1 victory on Monday night.

The Canadiens are in an 0-5-3 skid after failing to hold a one-goal lead entering the third period and losing, 3-1, on Sunday at Boston. They are 0-3-3 at home since a 3-2 shootout win over the Blue Jackets on Nov. 12.

The Islanders did nothing fancy against the Red Wings and might have been in trouble against a stronger club after allowing the hosts six power plays (1-for-6). But the Islanders took a 2-0 lead 13:17 into the game and got two goals from Jordan Eberle – his first two goals of the season – and a goal in a second straight game from captain Anders Lee, who had gone 11 games without a goal before Saturday night’s 2-0 win over the Blue Jackets at Barclays Center.

Thomas Greiss is expected to start on Tuesday after Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves at Detroit. Greiss started against the Blue Jackets but exited with a 1-0 lead at 14:06 of the first period after making nine saves because he was feeling ill and dizzy.

If Greiss starts, it will extend the Islanders’ franchise record of alternating goalie starts through the season’s first 26 games.

The Islanders did not have a morning skate on Tuesday on a back-to-back, but coach Barry Trotz is expected to keep at least three of his four lines intact. Josh Bailey moved into Jordan Eberle’s usual spot on Mathew Barzal’s top line with Lee and that line was very productive. Barzal set up Lee’s first-period goal, Lee set up Eberle’s power-play goal in the second period and Bailey set up Anthony Beauvillier’s first-period breakaway, in addition to having the secondary assist on Lee’s goal.

“It’s been a good fit with Bails there,” Trotz said. “They’ve had production. They seem to read off of each other. We’ll go with that for a while and see where that takes us after the next little while here.”

It will be interesting to see whether Trotz keeps Otto Koivula in the lineup after he played just 4:26, with two shifts in each of the second and third periods while taking a tripping penalty at 2:37 of the final period as the Islanders tried to protect a 3-1 lead.

Trotz could re-insert either Michael Dal Colle or Ross Johnston and move Leo Komarov to center.

The Canadiens held an optional morning skate so their exact lineup may not be settled until game time. But there will be some changes.

The club announced on Monday defenseman Victor Mete would miss at least two weeks with an ankle injury. The Canadiens also placed goalie Keith Kinkaid of Farmingville on waivers with the intention of re-assigning to him to the AHL. Highly regarded goalie prospect, Cayden Primeau, 20, was recalled from Laval as was forward Matthew Peca.

Peca is expected to play against the Islanders.

The Islanders are 8-0-0 against the Atlantic Division this season and 3-0-0 in the second game of back-to-back sets. Overall, they are 14-0-1 in the second game of back-to-backs under Trotz.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (18-5-2)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Leo Komarov-Otto Koivula-Jordan Eberle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (10-2-0, 2.10 goals-against average, .931 save percentage)

Canadiens (11-10-6)

Tomas Tatar-Phillip Danault-Brendan Gallagher

Nick Cousins-Max Domi-Nick Suzuki

Artturi Lehkonen-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Joel Armia

Matthew Peca-Nate Thompson-Jordan Weal

Ben Chiarot-Shea Weber

Brett Kulak-Jeff Petry

Gustav Olofsson-Cale Fleury

Carey Price (10-9-3, 3.18, .898)