How will Isles' lineup adjust with Filppula out

MONTREAL – It’s not exactly clear yet how different the Islanders’ lineup will look against the Canadiens on Thursday night at Bell Centre with valuable third-line center Valtteri Filppula out for four weeks with an apparent left shoulder injury and right wing Jordan Eberle a game-time decision because of an upper-body issue.

The Islanders just know whoever is in the lineup has to execute better than in Tuesday night’s 5-0 loss to the Bruins at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

“For us, personally, after the last game, we want to prove to ourselves that we’re not that team,” center Casey Cizikas said. “We want to come out here and play a full 60 [minutes]. Play hard and play fast.”

Based on Thursday’s optional morning skate, it appears Eberle will be able to dress against the Canadiens after he said he was hurt in the second period of Tuesday’s defeat, though he remained in the game after the Islanders had already lost Filppula and right wing Cal Clutterbuck.

Center Tanner Fritz, 27, was recalled from Bridgeport (AHL) on Wednesday, though coach Barry Trotz would not reveal his lineup or his plans for replacing Filppula.

“He’s got some speed,” Trotz said of Fritz, who has one assist in four games with the Islanders this season and three goals and five assists in 38 career NHL games. “He’s got a competitive fire. I think he can do a lot of the things that Fil does being useful. Everything from the penalty kill to being put in more offensive situations. He can play center, he can play wing. I think that’s really useful for us.”

“It’s not easy losing someone like Val,” Cizikas added. “He’s a smart player out there. He’s always in the right position. He’s a wizard with the puck. We’re definitely going to miss him. It’s the time of the year where guys have to step up. This is the perfect game for that to happen.”

The Islanders enter Thursday night’s game three points behind the Capitals in the Metropolitan Division after the Lightning won, 5-4, in overtime on Wednesday night at Washington. The Capitals are idle on Thursday but the third-place Penguins, just two points behind the Islanders, are at Nashville on Thursday night.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Islanders beat the Canadiens, 2-1, last Thursday at the Coliseum as Mathew Barzal stripped Max Domi of the puck in the Islanders’ zone and patiently fed captain Anders Lee for the winner off the rush at 17:03 of the third period.

Canadiens goalie Carey Price made 36 saves in that game while Thomas Greiss matched the future Hall of Famer’s performance with his 33 saves.

That is also expected to be the goalie matchup in the rematch.

The Canadiens snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 win at Philadelphia on Tuesday night but have lost five of eight. They are one point behind the Blue Jackets for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot, with Columbus at Edmonton on Thursday night.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (42-24-7)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Andrew Ladd-Brock Nelson-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Tanner Fritz-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Scott Mayfield

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Thomas Hickey-Devon Toews

Thomas Greiss (22-12-2, 2.21 goals-against average, .928 save percentage)

Canadiens (38-28-7)

Tomas Tatar-Phillip Danault-Brendan Gallagher

Artturi Lehkonen-Max Domi-Andrew Shaw

Jonathan Drouin-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Joel Armia

Paul Byron-Nate Thompson-Jordan Weal

Victor Mete-Shea Weber

Brett Kulak-Jeff Petry

Jordie Benn-Christian Folin

Carey Price (30-22-5, 2.54, .916)