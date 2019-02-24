VANCOUVER, British Columbia – The Islanders ended their three-game Western Canada trip by beating the Canucks, 4-0, on Saturday night at Rogers Arena.

Robin Lehner made 36 saves for the Metropolitan Division-leading Islanders (36-18-7) to set a career high with his fourth shutout of the season. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for the Canucks (26-28-8), who are in a 2-6-2 slide.

The Islanders were coming off subpar efforts in Wednesday night’s 4-2 loss at Calgary and Thursday night’s 4-3 overtime loss at Edmonton.

Coach Barry Trotz flip-flopped right wings Josh Bailey and Leo Komarov, putting Bailey on third-line center Valtteri Filppula’s trio with Anthony Beauvillier and inserting Komarov on Mathew Barzal’s wing with Tom Kuhnhackl.

The second period certainly resembled the first two games of the trip, as the Islanders were outshot 15-3 and had to kill off three power plays, including a 25-second five-on-three.

But Beauvillier extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:34 of the third period, getting a feed from Bailey on a rush started by Filppula. Cal Clutterbuck added an empty-netter.

Fourth-line center Casey Cizikas, extending his career high with his 17th goal, made it 1-0 with a backhander at the crease at 4:48 of the first period and defenseman Ryan Pulock’s one-timer from the left circle at 14:05 of the first on a delayed penalty made it 2-0.

The Islanders open a five-game homestand – and a stretch of eight of nine at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum – against the Flames on Tuesday night.