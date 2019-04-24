Home or away doesn't matter for these Isles

The Islanders knew they would know by the end of Wednesday whether they’d start their next playoff series on the road or at home.

And they also were convinced they could prosper whether they had home-ice advantage or not.

“I think any time you can give yourself a chance to win on the road, it’s a positive,” right wing Cal Clutterbuck said. “But I think our game is what our game is. I don’t think we really need to play at home or on the road [to win]. So, it’s a positive for us.”

The Islanders, who did not practice on Wednesday, are waiting to face the winner of the Capitals-Hurricanes’ first-round series with Game 7 on Wednesday night at Washington.

Game 1 will be Friday night and Game 2 will be on Sunday regardless of the opponent or venue.

The Islanders finished second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Capitals. If the Capitals win their Game 7, they would host the Islanders to start the next round. Otherwise, Games 1 and 2 – and Games 5 and 7, if necessary – against the Hurricanes will be at Barclays Center.

The Islanders swept the Penguins in the first round, winning their two games at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum, 4-3 in overtime and 3-1 before 4-1 and 3-1 victories at Pittsburgh. It marked the first time the Islanders had home-ice advantage for a playoff series since 1988.

“I think when things are tight, that home-ice advantage is crucial,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said. “I think you look at any series and that home team has that slight advantage and, sometimes, that can be the difference maker.

“At the same time, we’ve been a team all year where our home record and our away record have been very similar,” Pulock added. “We just kind of play the same way. It doesn’t really matter. Maybe that’s an advantage in some of those series but, for us, just play the same game no matter where we’re playing.”

The Islanders went 24-13-4 at home this season – 12-6-2 at Barclays Center and 12-7-2 at the Coliseum – and 24-14-3 on the road.

They split their four-game season series with the Capitals, winning both games at Washington but losing twice at home. The Islanders took three of four from the Hurricanes, winning twice at Carolina.

The home team has won each of the first six games in the Capitals-Hurricanes’ series.

“It seems like the teams are very comfortable at home and not able to pull it out on the road,” Clutterbuck said.

Home teams are able to make the last line change during stoppages, allowing coaches to create the matchups they most want. For instance, in the Penguins series, Trotz tried to get his defense pair of Adam Pelech and Pulock and his line of Casey Cizikas between Matt Martin and Clutterbuck on the ice against Sidney Crosby’s line.

But the Islanders, for the most part, stifled Crosby’s line even at Pittsburgh when Trotz was not able to dictate the matchups.

In that sense, the Islanders have an advantage because Trotz is comfortable using any of his lines or defensive pairings in most situations.

“I think it’s just a matter of who’s playing better that night,” defenseman Thomas Hickey said. “There’s certainly an advantage to having last change and getting the matchups you want. We certainly do matchups but we’re really deep, too, and everyone plays the same style. If we don’t get the matchup, just take care of business. I think our depth sort of takes away those worries a little bit.

“You want home ice,” Hickey added. “You want to play in front of your fans. But, home or the road, it doesn’t matter for us, as our record indicates.”