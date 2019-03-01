The Islanders can’t dwell on the past, even if it was less than 24 hours ago.

The Metropolitan Division leaders face a key test against the second-place Capitals, just two points behind, on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in the third game of a five-game homestand.

The second, Thursday night’s 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs and returning John Tavares was instantly memorable for its emotionally-charged atmosphere as the sell-out crowd of 13,917 expressed its extreme displeasure in the ex-captain’s decision to leave via free agency to return home to Toronto.

The Islanders, who surpassed last season’s point total of 80 with Thursday night’s victory, know it’s a new day.

"Today is a back-to-back, we’re playing a team that is right with us for first in the division, they’re Stanley Cup champions,” said Trotz, who culminated his four seasons in Washington by lifting the Cup. “They’re the rested ones.

"I think it will be a really good test for us in a couple of areas,” Trotz added. “One is refocusing after an emotional game. If we can make the playoffs, that’s how the playoffs are. The emotions, win or lose, the next day you have a sense of, ‘OK, I need to regroup,’ or, ‘I need to refocus on the next thing.’ I trust our group is going to refocus on that.”

The teams have split their first two games, with the Capitals winning, 4-1, at Barclays Center after Trotz was allowed to address his former team in its dressing room prior to the game as he received his Stanley Cup ring. The Islanders won, 2-0, at Washington, on Jan. 18, as Thomas Greiss, expected to start on Friday night, made 19 saves.

“[Thursday] was a big game for us as a team,” said defenseman Johnny Boychuk, who will be in Friday’s lineup after what Trotz described as a “near-death experience” as the skate blade of the Maple Leafs’ Mitch Marner put a two-inch gash that miraculously did not require stitches just below his cheekbone on the left side of his neck late in the second period.

“The last couple of weeks, we haven’t been playing the way we have been,” said Boychuk as the Islanders had lost three of four entering Thursday night’s game. “To come out and play the way we did last night was a good sign. We have to continue to do it tonight. We need to beat this team.”

One key for the Islanders will be to limit the Capitals’ power-play chances with Alex Ovechkin (44 goals, 30 assists) sniping from the left faceoff circle. The Capitals’ man advantage is ranked 10th in the NHL at 41-for-185 (22.2 percent).

They have won two straight and four of five.

Ovechkin enters Friday night’s game on a seven-game point streak, with six goals and four assists in that span.

Trotz needs one coaching victory to reach 800 in his 20th season behind an NHL bench and Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier will dress for his 200th career game.



Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (37-19-7)

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Jordan Eberle

Anthony Beauvillier-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Andrew Ladd-Valtteri Filppula-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (17-9-2, 2.26 goals-against average, .928 save percentage)

Capitals (36-21-7)

Alex Ovechkin-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana-Nicklas Backstrom-T.J. Oshie

Andre Burakovsky-Lars Eller-Brett Connolly

Carl Hagelin-Nic Dowd-Travis Boyd

Michal Kempny-John Carlson

Dmitri Orlov-Matt Niskanen

Brooks Orpik-Nick Jensen

Braden Holtby (22-16-4, 3.01, .908)