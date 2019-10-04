Isles' journey begins tonight

The journey starts on Friday night.

Last season, the Islanders’ journey took them to a surprising 103 points, second in the Metropolitan Division behind the Capitals, and a first-round playoff sweep of the Penguins before being eliminated in four games by the Hurricanes.

The Islanders open the 2019-20 season on Friday night against the Capitals at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

“It’s the first step of a new journey and you don’t know how that journey is going to end and all the adventures through the journey to get to where you want to be,” said Barry Trotz, starting his second season behind the Islanders’ bench after leading the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018. “It is exciting.”

Friday night will be a first look at the Islanders’ two key offseason acquisitions, third-line center Derick Brassard and expected starting goalie Semyon Varlamov.

“I think they’ve already integrated really well,” captain Anders Lee said. “Both had great preseasons. Both are veteran guys. They’ve played a lot of hockey. They’ve been around the NHL a very long time. Their experience is only going to help us, the knowledge they have and the stuff that they bring to the room as guys and as players. It’s going to be really good for us.”

“Everyone has butterflies the first game,” added Brassard, the ex-Ranger who played for the Penguins, Panthers and Avalanche last season. “Everyone is anxious to see what’s going to happen. You work hard this summer, the training camp and now it’s finally here. We’re starting against a division rival. Every game is important.”

The Capitals opened their season with a 3-2 overtime win at St. Louis against the defending Cup champions on Wednesday night. They are still without top center Evgeny Kuznetsov, serving the second of a three-game suspension for “inappropriate conduct.” Defenseman Michal Kempny is injured and No. 1 goalie Braden Holtby, who started Wednesday, is being held out to start the Capitals’ home opener on Saturday night against the Hurricanes.

Russian rookie goalie Ilya Samsonov, 22, the 22nd overall pick in 2015, will make his NHL debut.

“Obviously, I know a lot about them,” Trotz said. “They’re a really good hockey team. Their top six is as good as anybody in the NHL. We get a little bit of a break without Kuznetsov in the lineup because he’s a dynamic player. They’re a heavy, deep team and they look like they’re refocused.”

The Islanders play their first three games at home and 12 of their first 17, all but three at the Coliseum.

Defenseman Noah Dobson, 19, the 12th overall pick in 2018, is expected to be a healthy scratch in favor of Johnny Boychuk as he recovers from what the team described as “tightness.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (0-0-0)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Michael Dal Colle-Brock Nelson-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Derick Brassard-Leo Komarov

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Semyon Varlamov

Capitals (1-0-0)

Alex Ovechkin-Nicklas Backstrom-Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana-Lars Eller-T.J. Oshie

Carl Hagelin-Chandler Stephenson-Richard Panik

Brendan Leipsic-Nic Dowd-Garnet Hathaway

Jonas Siegenthaler-John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov-Nick Jensen

Martin Fehervary-Radko Gudas

Ilya Samsonov