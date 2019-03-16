DETROIT — Fourth-line center Casey Cizikas was a late scratch from the Islanders’ lineup for Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 loss to the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena after suffering a lower-body strain in warmups.

He is day-to-day and Islanders coach Barry Trotz did not rule him out for Sunday’s game in Minnesota.

“I was expecting him to play,” Trotz said. “We’re at that point in the year where we have to make sure with our players.”

Trotz answered “yes and now” when asked whether Saturday’s absence was related to Cizikas getting a maintenance day off from Friday’s practice.

Cizikas exited in the third period against the Flyers on March 3 because of a stomach flu and Trotz said Cizikas is still feeling some effects.

“He’s been pretty worn out,” Trotz said. “He lost a lot of weight.”

Shooting the puck

Trotz, several times this season, has implored center Mathew Barzal to shoot more. He certainly did so Saturday, matching a season high with eight shots while centering Anders Lee and Jordan Eberle.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Personally, and as a line, it was probably the best game in 50 games,” Barzal said. “It’s a game where we should have had four, five goals.”

Under consideration

Goalie Robin Lehner backed up Thomas Greiss for the second straight game after returning from a three-game absence for a head injury. It’s likely he’ll get the start on Sunday, though Trotz was noncommittal.

“There’s some consideration,” Trotz said.

Boychuk available

D Johnny Boychuk was out of the lineup for the third game after appearing to hurt his left shoulder on a check from the Flyers’ Jakub Voracek. But Trotz said he was available on Saturday, just a healthy scratch because the six defensemen who dressed for Thursday night’s 2-1 win over the Canadiens played well.

Thomas Hickey, who entered the lineup for Boychuk, logged 16:01 with three blocked shots on Saturday.