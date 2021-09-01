The Islanders officially signed new contracts with four members of last season’s NHL semifinalists on Wednesday.

Anthony Beauvillier, Casey Cizikas, Kyle Palmieri and Ilya Sorokin all signed multi-year deals, the team said in a news release. No terms for the contracts were given.

The Isles will be making Cizikas, Beauvillier and Palmieri available to the media later today.

The24-year-old Beauvillier will play his sixth season for the Isles in 2021-22. The left wing had 15 goals and 13 assists last season, plus 13 points in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The 2015 first-round pick is third on the team in goals with 81 since making his debut in 2016.

Cizikas, 30, returns for his ninth season with the team after 14 points in 56 games last season, plus five points in the postseason. He’s played 590 games for the Isles, fourth most on the current roster behind only Josh Bailey, Matt Martin and Brock Nelson.

Originally from Smithtown, Palmieri joined the Islanders at the trade deadline from the Devils, where he spent the previous 5 ½ seasons after being acquired by now Isles president and GM Lou Lamoriello. The 30-year-old winger’s first full season with his hometown team will be his 12th in the league.

Sorokin, 26, signed a new deal after a strong first NHL campaign in a goaltending parternship with Semyon Varlamov. The former KHL star posted a 13-6-3 record, allowing an average of 2.17 goals with a .918 save percentage. He appeared in seven playoff games, starting five times with a 4-1 record.