The Islanders finally get to play hockey again on Thursday night.

“It feels like you just had training camp and this is our first game,” defenseman Ryan Pulock said.

The Islanders, on a four-game winning streak, face the Coyotes at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum following three days of practice and an off day since Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime win at Columbus.

The extended break did allow Casey Cizikas to heal from a lower-body injury – he had been wearing a walking boot on his left foot – as the fourth-line center returns to the lineup after missing five games. The Islanders placed forward Leo Komarov (illness) on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 17 in order to activate Cizikas.

“I feel good,” Cizikas said. “Going through this week, I wasn’t really sure what the outcome was going to be or how I was going to feel on the ice. But the moment I stepped on, I felt good on the ice.”

Cole Bardreau, 26, who made his NHL debut at Columbus after spending the last five seasons in the Flyers’ organization, will get a second game and has been elevated to the third line in between Michael Dal Colle and rookie Oliver Wahlstrom. Derick Brassard, who had been centering the third line, will start the game on Brock Nelson’s left wing along with Anthony Beauvillier.

Thursday starts a stretch of three games in four nights for the Islanders, who also play at Ottawa on Friday and face the Flyers at the Coliseum on Sunday, but that is within a longer stretch of just three games in 12 days.

“You probably lose a little bit of your focus,” coach Barry Trotz said. “I think we’ve taken it as a positive. We know we’re playing a very good hockey team here. Today, it’s just getting back on the horse. We know how to play. We just have to get through that first period because you forget how quick that game is. You can practice all you want but you forget how fast the game is. Keep it simple early and really get our motors revved up.”

Having Cizikas back should help in that regard.

“All the lines we have, have their own sort of identity but it allows us to maybe lengthen our bench a little bit, which we haven’t been able to do as much,” Trotz said.

The Coyotes also have won four straight, including Tuesday night’s 3-2 overtime win against the Rangers in which they held a 21-4 shot advantage in the first period to start their four-game road trip.

Right wing Nick Schmaltz is leading the Coyotes in scoring with three goals and six assists and has a six-game point streak. Goalie Darcy Kuemper is second in the NHL with a .944 save percentage and third with a 1.68 goals-against average. Ex-Penguins right wing Phil Kessel has two goals and two assists on a top line with ex-Rangers center Derek Stepan (one goal, three assists) and Clayton Keller (seven assists).

“They’re pretty deep throughout their lineup,” Pulock said. “They’ve got some speed. They’ve got a pretty good forecheck where they hound pucks and they create some turnovers. So, it’s going to be important we do a good job on our exits out of our zone and be smart through the neutral zone.”

“They’ve got a strong four-line identity and they’re right on top of you in terms of their forecheck,” Trotz added. “If you want to play a slow puck possession game, you’re going to be in trouble because they’re not going to allow you to do that. You’re going to have to get pucks in deep.”

For the Islanders, Mathew Barzal has a four-game point streak with four goals and two assists in that span.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (5-3-0)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Derick Brassard-Brock Nelson-Anthony Beauvillier

Michael Dal Colle-Cole Bardreau-Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (2-2-0, 2.55 goals-against average, .923 save percentage)

Coyotes (5-2-1)

Clayton Keller-Derek Stepan-Phil Kessel

Conor Garland-Christian Dvorak-Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse-Carl Soderberg-Christian Fischer

Michael Grabner-Brad Richardson-Vinnie Hinostroza

Oliver Ekman-Larsson-Jason Demers

Jakob Chychrun-Alex Goligoski

Kyle Capobianco-Ilya Lyubushkin

Darcy Kuemper (4-2-0, 1.68, .944)