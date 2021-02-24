TODAY'S PAPER
Isles fans can return to Nassau Coliseum on March 18

Fans attend the Islanders- Penguins playoff game at

Fans attend the Islanders- Penguins playoff game at Nassau Coliseum on April 12, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Bruce Bennett

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Fans are coming to back to Nassau Coliseum.

Soon.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that the March 18 game against the Flyers will be the first one available for season-ticket holders. New York State sporting venues with capacities of more than 10,000 are permitted to host at 10% of capacity. For the Coliseum, that would be slightly under 1,400 fans.

"Attendance will be limited to 10% of capacity, and all required safety protocols will be followed," the Islanders said in a statement announcing the news. "Season Ticket Members will have priority for all Islanders’ home games this season."

However, the Islanders also announced they would be hosting 1,000 Northwell Health front-line staff as guests on March 11 against the Devils in appreciation for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

