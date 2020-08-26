Barry Trotz did not particularly like how his Islanders played in the previous game. And the coach couldn’t have liked how they started Wednesday afternoon’s Game 2 of their second-round series against the Flyers.

But, oh, that ending in a 4-3 overtime loss.

The Islanders spotted the Flyers three first-period goals as postseason hero Semyon Varlamov was pulled for Thomas Greiss. But they battled back with two goals in the third period to force overtime before defenseman Philippe Myers's deflected shot won it at 2:40 of the extra period as the Flyers evened the series after the Islanders’ 4-0 win in Monday’s Game 1.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau had tied it at 3-3 at 17:51 of the third period with Flyers coach Alain Vigneault unsuccessfully challenging Brock Nelson was offside.

Game 3 is Thursday night.

Kevin Hayes scored twice in the first period for the Flyers, who got 31 saves from Carter Hart. The Flyers still have not lost consecutive games since completing a 1-4-1 road trip on Jan. 7.

Varlamov, who has started all 11 postseason games for the Islanders and was coming off back-to-back shutouts, was pulled in favor of Greiss after allowing three goals on 10 shots in 15:09. Greiss stopped the first 20 shots he faced before Myers’ winning goal.

While Trotz kept his Game 1 lineup intact, Vigneault opted to dress Game 1 healthy scratches left wing James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Robert Hagg in place of Scott Laughton and Shayne Gostisbehere, respectively. Vigneault also moved captain Claude Giroux to Sean Couturier’s top line with right wing Jakub Voracek and dropped Michael Raffl to fourth-line center Nate Thompson’s left wing.

Anthony Beauvillier, getting the puck back from Josh Bailey after carrying it to the Flyers’ blue line, brought the Islanders within 3-2 at 11:11 of the third period.

The Islanders began reverting to the disciplined, structured game they have played through almost all of the postseason in the second period.

Anders Lee’s power-play goal at 11:45 of the second period brought the Islanders within 3-1. He used his body to establish position at the crease on defenseman Matt Niskanen and tip in Mathew Barzal’s feed from the right wall.

But Hart denied Lee at the crease two minutes before his goal and also stopped Casey Cizikas at the net at 11:56 of the second period.

Varlamov started the game needing just 40 seconds to break Billy Smith’s franchise record for playoff shutout streak of 136:59. He got that but that was the only good thing that happened on his short watch in Game 2.

Hayes opened the scoring on the Flyers’ first shot at 1:57 on a short-side shot from the left circle off a three-on-two rush. Hayes made it 2-0 at 9:43, again on a short-side shot under the goalie’s right arm off another odd-man rush as defenseman Ryan Pulock got caught up ice. Varlamov broke Billy Smith's franchise record for consecutive scoreless time in the playoffs, reaching 138:17 before Hayes' first goal.

Couturier then muscled past defenseman Nick Leddy to get to the crease for a 3-0 lead at 15:09.

Greiss came in to relieve Varlamov, marking his first game action since stopping seven of eight shots in the third period of a 2-1 exhibition win over the Rangers on July 29. He hadn’t appeared in a game that counted since making 25 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on March 7 at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.