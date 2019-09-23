The NHL has agreed to move seven additional Islanders home games to NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum for this season, commissioner Gary Bettman told Newsday.

That brings the total of regular-season games slated for the Coliseum to 28 compared with 13 for Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Two of the games being moved to Long Island are against the Rangers.

Bettman is slated to make the announcement this afternoon as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo commemorates the ceremonial start of construction on the new Islanders arena at Belmont.

"In appreciation of the commitment, dedication, vision and hard work of so many, most importantly Governor Cuomo, and at the Governor’s and Islanders’ request we have decided to schedule seven additional games at NYCB Live this season,” Bettman said in a statement to Newsday. “Islanders fans have waited a long time for a world-class home and it’s now time to focus on the Isles' bright future on Long Island.”

The games that are moving to the Coliseum are:

Sunday, Oct. 6 vs. Winnipeg at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 vs. Edmonton at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 vs. Flyers at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 2 vs. Devils at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Avalanche at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 16 vs. Rangers at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 vs. Rangers at 7 p.m.

The Islanders’ Belmont arena, which will seat 18,000 for hockey games and 19,000 for concerts, is slated to be ready in 2021 as part of a $1.3 billion project that also includes a 250-room hotel and 350,000 square feet of retail on 43 acres of state land.

The developers -- a partnership among the owners of the Islanders, Mets and Oak View Group -- project the arena will cost $955 million and take 26 months to construct. Work began on the site in August.

Meanwhile, this upcoming Islanders season marks the second year of a three-year arrangement orchestrated by Cuomo that calls for the Islanders to split games between the Coliseum, their home arena from 1972 through 2015, and Barclays Center, where they played full-time from 2015 until 2018.

The Coliseum reopened in 2017 following an $180-million renovation by BSE Global, which also operates Barclays. In the summer of 2018, Empire State Development contributed $6 million in state funding as part of a second renovation -- this one costing nearly $10 million -- to bring the Coliseum into NHL compliance in order to host Islanders games. The Islanders paid for the remainder of the project.

Last season the Islanders averaged 13,514 at 21 games at the Coliseum, which holds 13,900. In Brooklyn, they averaged 11,248 at an arena that holds 15,795, including some seats that have obstructed views.