Isles GM Garth Snow, coach Doug Weight say they expect to keep their jobs

Co-owner Jon Ledecky says everyone in the organization will be evaluated.

Islanders head coach Doug Weight looks on against

Islanders head coach Doug Weight looks on against the Bruins in the first period at Barclays Center on Jan. 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Andrew Gross andrew.gross@newsday.com @AGrossNewsday
Both Islanders general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight told Newsday on Monday afternoon that they expect to be back in their current positions for next season.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky, however, said that everybody in the organization would be evaluated over the coming weeks. Ledecky also said that the team has failed and he wants to have long-term success, which means competing for the Stanley Cup. He then left the podium at Northwell Health Ice Center without taking questions from media members.

Meanwhile, Snow repeated he was confident that the team can retain impending unrestricted free agent John Tavares.

“We want him to retire an Islander and hoist the Stanley Cup,” Snow told Newsday.

The Islanders conducted their second day of exit interviews at Northwell Health Ice Center.

The Islanders concluded their season, their first full one with Weight behind the bench, at 35-37-10 and out of the playoffs for the second straight season. Weight said, at this time, he does not expect any changes to be made in his coaching staff.

The Islanders have made the playoffs just four times since Snow was elevated from backup goalie to GM on July 18, 2006, and a first-round win over the Panthers in 2016 represents the franchise’s lone playoff series win since 1993.

Weight took over on an interim basis for the fired Jack Capuano on Jan. 17, 2017, and the Islanders finished that season 24-12-4 but missed the playoffs by one point.

Andrew

Andrew Gross joined Newsday in 2018 to cover the Islanders. He began reporting on the NHL in 2003 and has previously covered the Rangers and Devils. Other assignments have included the Jets, St. John’s and MLB.

