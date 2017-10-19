Ryan Pulock is in, Nikolay Kulemin is out and the Islanders will use 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Doug Weight would only commit to saying that Pulock is making his season debut to help the ailing 0-for-20 power play. The Islanders coach reiterated how much he’s liked the play of his six defensemen so far and isn’t too interested in changing those pairs up.
With Kulemin sitting along with Anthony Beauvillier (third straight healthy scratch) and Dennis Seidenberg, the Isles will use an alignment that some teams favor – the Lightning regularly use 11 forwards and try to double-shift Nikita Kucherov as often as possible.
Weight may do that with John Tavares tonight. Tavares comes into the game without a point in four straight, but he has 37 points in 39 career games against the Rangers and giving him occasional shifts with another line gets him away from unfavorable matchups against Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh.
Jaroslav Halak gets the start in goal. He’s 6-1-0 head-to-head against Henrik Lundqvist as an Islander.
Comments
