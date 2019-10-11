RALEIGH, N.C. – Barry Trotz didn’t mince words describing how it felt to walk back into PNC Arena after the Hurricanes swept his Islanders in the second round of last season’s playoffs.

“Bad feelings,” the coach said after Friday’s morning skate. “We ended our season here. Not great feelings for sure.”

Friday night’s game against the undefeated Hurricanes doesn’t figure to be any easier for the Islanders, who struggled through a season-opening 1-2-0 homestand. The Hurricanes are looking to set a franchise record with a fifth straight win to open the season.

“I like the fact that we’re winning but not playing our best, that’s a good sign,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “There’s a lot that’s not quite there yet but we’ve been able to find wins so that’s critical.”

Forward Tom Kuhnhackl will make his season debut for the Islanders, skating on Brock Nelson’s right wing along with Josh Bailey, after he was a healthy scratch the first three games. But fourth-line center Casey Cizikas – the only Islander not to participate in the morning skate – and defenseman Nick Leddy are both game-time decisions.

Both missed Thursday’s practice in East Meadow for maintenance and Leddy stayed out late with the extras on Friday.

“He didn’t skate yesterday so we kept him out there a little later,” Trotz said. “We’ll see where he is later. He’s got a little bit of a nagging thing.”

If Leddy is unable to play – or if Trotz opts to sit him – right-shooting rookie Noah Dobson, who made his NHL debut with an assist in Tuesday night’s 5-2 loss to the Oilers, likely will slide to his off-side while paired with right-shooting Johnny Boychuk.

“Noah played left two years in juniors,” Trotz said. “Last year he played all right. Usually, a guy easy on his blades like that with good hands, he’ll adjust. It’s not totally fair to the young guy. I think we’ve got a couple of older horses who can’t do it.”

Thomas Greiss is expected to get the start as Trotz sticks to his goalie rotation. Semyon Varlamov was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots to the Oilers.

Plus, Greiss is 8-4-1 lifetime against the Hurricanes with a 2.57 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage with one shutout. Last season, he made 45 saves in a season-opening 2-1 overtime win at Carolina and followed that up three weeks later with 38 saves in another 2-1 road victory. He also had 26 saves in a 4-1 win over the Hurricanes at Barclays Center, though he took the loss in a 4-3 defeat at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in January.

Trotz graded the goaltending so far from Greiss and Varlamov as “stretches of brilliance and stretches of just mediocrity.”

Overall, Trotz has not been pleased with the Islanders’ start to the season. They were soft physically against the Oilers, have gotten off to slow starts in each of the three games, their work in the defensive and neutral zone has not been as crisp as last season and offensive-zone entries have been an issue as well.

“They were phenomenally defensive last year, that’s going to be their cornerstone again,” Brind’Amour said. “They’ve got that skill factor now, too. They’ve got some high-end players.”

Right wing Julien Gauthier, the 21st overall pick in 2016, will make his NHL debut for the Hurricanes with Jordan Martinook out six to eight weeks after surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Left wing Anthony Beauvillier (two goals, two assists) and Leo Komarov (three assists) both bring three-game point streaks into Friday night’s game but may not play on the same line if Komarov moves from Derick Brassard’s right wing into Cizikas’ spot.

Trotz isn’t necessarily looking for scoring from Kuhnhackl, just the strong work ethic and forechecking the Islanders didn’t have much of on Tuesday.

“I’m just going to try and do my job as good as I can,” Kuhnhackl said. “Move my feet, create turnovers off the forecheck, try to go in front of the net and try to create a little bit of chaos.”

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (1-2-0)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Jordan Eberle

Josh Bailey-Brock Nelson-Tom Kuhnhackl

Anthony Beauvillier-Derick Brassard-Michael Dal Colle

Matt Martin-Leo Komarov-Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Noah Dobson-Johnny Boychuk

Thomas Greiss (1-0-0, 1.32 GAA, .955 save pct.)

Hurricanes (4-0-0)

Nino Niederreiter-Sebastian Aho-Teuvo Teravainen

Andrei Svechnikov-Jordan Staal-Brock McGinn

Ryan Dzingel-Erik Haula-Martin Necas

Warren Foegele-Lucas Wallmark-Julien Gauthier

Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton

Joel Edmundson-Brett Pesce

Jake Gardiner-Haydn Fleury

Petr Mrazek (2-0-0, 2.83, .878)