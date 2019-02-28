TODAY'S PAPER
Tickets for Tavares' return top resale market today

Maple Leafs center John Tavares skates against the

Maple Leafs center John Tavares skates against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 10. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
John Tavares’ homecoming is the hottest ticket in American sports for Thursday night.

The lowest resale market asking price for the Maple Leafs-Islanders game at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday was $114, according to the secondary market site VividSeats.

The next highest “get-in” price was $85, for the Warriors at Magic NBA game.

How would you greet John Tavares at Nassau Coliseum on Thursday?

The lowest asking price for Friday night’s Islanders game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals? Only $32.

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

