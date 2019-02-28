Tickets for Tavares' return top resale market today

John Tavares’ homecoming is the hottest ticket in American sports for Thursday night.

The lowest resale market asking price for the Maple Leafs-Islanders game at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday was $114, according to the secondary market site VividSeats.

The next highest “get-in” price was $85, for the Warriors at Magic NBA game.

The lowest asking price for Friday night’s Islanders game against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Capitals? Only $32.