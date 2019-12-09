Isles must focus on penalty kill against Tampa tonight

TAMPA, Fla. – The Islanders need their penalty kill to be better this time around. Or, better yet, they need to not take any penalties against the Lightning on Monday night at Amalie Arena.

The Islanders continue their three-game road trip after opening it with a 3-1 loss at Dallas on Saturday night largely because the Stars went 2-for-2 on the power play.

Rookie Noah Dobson will go back into the lineup for his eighth game. Nick Leddy is day-to-day with a lower-body injury after hobbling off the ice on Saturday with 90 seconds remaining, seemingly unable to put weight on his left skate.

The Lightning, coming off Saturday’s 7-1 win over the visiting Sharks in which they went 2-for-4 on the man advantage, are second in the NHL on the power play at 27-for-90 (30.0 percent). At home, their 19-for-52 (36.5 percent) is the best in the league.

The Islanders won the first of three meetings this season, 5-2, at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on Nov. 1, killing off all three Lightning power plays.

“It’s a different team, probably,” center Brock Nelson said. “They’re playing at home and their power play is looking pretty good. So that’s one of the things we key on, trying to stay out of the box. They have lots of skill and speed up front and in the backend. They’re a pretty complete team that comes at you hard.”

“I didn’t think, at that point, that Tampa was on its game,” Islanders coach Barry Trotz added. “And I think they would agree to that. I thought we did a lot of the things that we do when we have success. We played a full, 200-foot game. We gave them a lot of respect. We didn’t get into a special teams war.”

Semyon Varlamov will start for the Islanders as their franchise-record goalie rotation to start the season extends to 29 games.

Backup Curtis McElhinney will start for the Lightning, who also play at Florida on Tuesday night, after frustrating the Islanders in the second round of last season’s playoffs while with the Hurricanes.

McElhinney took over for an injured Petr Mrazek midway through the Hurricanes’ 2-1 win in Game 2 at Barclays Center, stopping all 17 shots he faced. He then started Games 3 and 4 in Carolina as the Hurricanes completed the sweep with twin, 5-2 victories, stopping 54 of the combined 58 shots.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper announced a banged-up Tyler Johnson likely will miss “the next couple of games” and that Mitchell Stephens, the 33rd overall pick in 2015, will make his NHL debut. Former Islander Cory Conacher, recalled along with Stephens from the Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse, also will be in the lineup.

As for the Islanders, Cooper quipped, “It’s Groundhog Day. They play the same way and they’re good at it.”

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman has a five-game point streak with three goals and four assists while Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield has a goal and two assists in a three-game point streak.

Hedman is second on the team with 27 points (seven goals, 20 assists), trailing only Nikita Kucherov (10 goals, 21 assists).

Steven Stamkos has scored six of his nine goals on the power play.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (19-7-2)

Ross Johnston-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Michael Dal Colle

Anders Lee-Derick Brassard-Jordan Eberle

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Noah Dobson-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov (9-3-2, 2.35 goals-against average, .923 save percentage)

Lightning (14-10-3)

Ondrej Palat-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov

Carter Verhaeghe-Steven Stamkos-Yanni Gourde

Alex Killorn-Anthony Cirelli-Cory Conacher

Pat Maroon-Cedric Paquette-Mitchell Stephens

Victor Hedman-Kevin Shattenkirk

Ryan McDonagh-Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev-Luke Schenn

Curtis McElhinney (3-2-2, 3.42, .908)