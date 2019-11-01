Turns out, the Islanders won’t be missing key cog Anthony Beauvillier when they face the dangerous Lightning on Friday night at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum.

The left wing was able to participate in Friday’s morning skate after missing Thursday’s practice because of illness.

“You hope so,” Beauvillier said when asked whether he expected to recover this quickly. “You don’t want to miss games or anything. Thank god I recovered that quick. It wasn’t a fun day yesterday. I was just not feeling right.”

The Islanders (8-3-0), who also play Saturday night at Buffalo, enter Friday night’s game on a seven-game winning streak, the franchise’s longest single-season streak since 1990.

But they are well aware of how tough a matchup against the Lightning can be, even if Tampa Bay isn’t setting close to the pace it did last season. The Lightning won 62 games last season and finished with 128 points, 21 points ahead of the NHL’s second-place finisher overall. But the Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs.

The Lightning, midway through a four-game road trip, beat the Devils, 7-6, in overtime on Wednesday night – the second time this season they’ve reached seven goals – but have won consecutive games just once so far.

But that’s not fooling the Islanders.

“I think, from top to bottom, they are an extremely dynamic team,” captain Anders Lee said. “There’s no real gaps or letdowns. They’re extremely skilled. They can put the puck in the net and they’ve got a tremendous goalie. It’s tough to find any holes in their roster. They’ve put up seven quite a few times. I don’t think that’s an indication of one specific game. It just shows how good offensively they really are.”

“They’re such a quick-strike team,” coach Barry Trotz added. “You have to be willing to go the distance on every play. You’ve got to manage the puck and be on the right side of the puck. They’ve got a lot of people that can hurt you and it doesn’t take much. You watch the last game, they were under siege in their own end for a little bit with the Devils and they were able to get a couple of saves and quick-strike and, bang, they were able to go the other way and they capitalized. That’s what they do.”

Steven Stamkos (five goals, seven assists), Nikita Kucherov (four goals, seven assists) and Brayden Point (four goals, six assists) lead the Lightning in scoring.

Brock Nelson (four goals, six assists) leads the Islanders. Derick Brassard and defensemen Devon Toews and Johnny Boychuk all have three-game point streaks, as does Point.

The Islanders have not played since setting a season-high for goals in a 5-3 win over the Flyers at the Coliseum on Sunday night.

Their lineup for Friday’s game is expected to be the same – save for Thomas Greiss getting the start over Semyon Varlamov as Trotz sticks to his strict goalie rotation – with Beauvillier healthy enough to play.

“Yeah, that was good,” Trotz said. “We have enough people out right now, having another person out makes it more difficult. But everybody’s been able to step up. But it’s good. Beau has an effect on the power play, the penalty kill. All that. It will put everybody in order. You can distribute the ice time a little more equally.”

Forward Leo Komarov will miss his fifth game because of illness and forwards Jordan Eberle, Matt Martin and Tom Kuhnhackl remain on injured reserve with lower-body injuries.

Here are the projected lineups:

Islanders (8-3-0)

Anders Lee-Mathew Barzal-Josh Bailey

Anthony Beauvillier-Brock Nelson-Derick Brassard

Michael Dal Colle-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Ross Johnston-Cole Bardreau-Oliver Wahlstrom

Nick Leddy-Johnny Boychuk

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Devon Toews-Scott Mayfield

Thomas Greiss (4-1-0, 2.18 goals-against average, .931 save percentage)

Lightning (6-4-2)

Alexander Volkov-Steven Stamkos-Nikita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat-Brayden Point-Tyler Johnson

Alex Killorn-Anthony Cirelli-Mathieu Joseph

Yanni Gourde-Cedric Paquette-Luke Witkowski

Mikhail Sergachev-Kevin Shattenkirk

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Jan Rutta -- Luke Schenn

Andrei Vaislevskiy (5-3-0, 3.00, .910)