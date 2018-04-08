Whether John Tavares returns to the Islanders may not be known until the free agent market opens on July 1. But the fate of general manager Garth Snow and coach Doug Weight should be known by Monday.

And given that those two, as well as co-owner Jon Ledecky, are all scheduled to address the media after the second day of exit interviews with the players concludes on Monday — plus the fact that Snow and Weight are conducting the exit interviews — is probably a good indication both will remain with the organization.

The Islanders concluded their season, their first full one with Weight behind the bench, at 35-37-10 and out of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The Islanders have made the playoffs just four times since Garth Snow was elevated from backup goalie to GM on July 18, 2006, and a first-round win over the Panthers in 2016 represents the franchise’s lone playoff series win since 1993.

Weight took over on an interim basis for the fired Jack Capuano on Jan. 17, 2017, and the Islanders finished that season 24-12-4 to miss the playoffs by one point.

“I don’t think it’s going to take a whole lot,” right wing Josh Bailey said of the Islanders being playoff contenders next season. “It’s just tweaking some stuff and hopefully we can get to where we need to be. The defense needs to improve as a whole. It’s everyone all pulling in one direction.”

The Islanders were seventh in the NHL with 261 goals scored but their 293 goals against were the most in the NHL since 2006-07.

Of course, their offensive prowess would be diminished if Tavares, who had 37 goals and 47 assists, departed after completing a six-year, $33-million deal. Tavares, 27, has been a cornerstone piece almost from the minute the Islanders selected him first overall in 2009.

“The storyline changes from hockey games to the summer agenda,” said left wing Anders Lee, who completes the top line with Tavares and Bailey. “Johnny’s situation is going to be at the forefront. You hope for the best for him and his family and, selfishly, we all want our captain back.”

“It’s kind of a tough thing to talk about,” left wing Anthony Beauvillier added. “You don’t want to lose Johnny. He’s the core of this team and everyone knows it. I’m pretty sure he wants to stay but Johnny is going to make his own decision.”

Tavares is also scheduled to meet the media on Monday after his exit interview.

“It started a long time ago,” defenseman Johnny Boychuk said of his personal campaign to keep Tavares an Islander. “I’ve been wearing his JT shirts around the locker room, hopefully doing my part.”

Notes & quotes: Boychuk said he will undergo surgery on Monday for an unspecified lower-body injury that has bothered him all season. He said he expects to be fully recovered by June . . . G Jaroslav Halak said he will not play for Slovakia in the World Championships May 4-20 in Denmark. G Thomas Greiss said he was undecided as to whether he would play for Germany . . . D Dennis Seidenberg, an impending unrestricted free agent who turns 37 in the offseason, said he wants to continue his career. He will play for Germany in the World Championships . . . RW Tanner Fritz was returned to Bridgeport (AHL) on loan.